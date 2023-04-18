On Air:
The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
10½
(230)
Atlanta

at CLEVELAND

(214)
New York

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10½ (230) Atlanta
at CLEVELAND (214) New York
at PHOENIX (225½) LA Clippers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -115 at DETROIT -105
at N.Y YANKEES -146 LA Angels +124
Minnesota -110 at BOSTON -106
Texas -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
Toronto -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -116 at MIAMI -102
at ST. LOUIS -174 Arizona +146
Pittsburgh -112 at COLORADO -104
Atlanta -142 at SAN DIEGO +120
at LA DODGERS -172 N.Y Mets +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114
Tampa Bay -117 at CINCINNATI -102
Baltimore -146 at WASHINGTON +124
Chicago Cubs -172 at OAKLAND +144
at SEATTLE -164 Milwaukee +138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -130 N.Y Rangers +108
at TORONTO -164 Tampa Bay +136
at VEGAS -154 Winnipeg +128
at COLORADO -192 Seattle +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories