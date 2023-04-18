NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at BOSTON
10½
(230)
Atlanta
at CLEVELAND
5½
(214)
New York
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-115
|at DETROIT
|-105
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-146
|LA Angels
|+124
|Minnesota
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|Texas
|-124
|at KANSAS CITY
|+106
|Toronto
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-174
|Arizona
|+146
|Pittsburgh
|-112
|at COLORADO
|-104
|Atlanta
|-142
|at SAN DIEGO
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-172
|N.Y Mets
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+114
|Tampa Bay
|-117
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|Baltimore
|-146
|at WASHINGTON
|+124
|Chicago Cubs
|-172
|at OAKLAND
|+144
|at SEATTLE
|-164
|Milwaukee
|+138
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-130
|N.Y Rangers
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Tampa Bay
|+136
|at VEGAS
|-154
|Winnipeg
|+128
|at COLORADO
|-192
|Seattle
|+158
