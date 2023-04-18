NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (230) Atlanta at CLEVELAND 5½ (214) New York at PHOENIX 7½ (225½) LA Clippers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -115 at DETROIT -105 Cleveland -115 at DETROIT -105 at N.Y YANKEES -146 LA Angels +124 Minnesota -110 at BOSTON -106 Texas -124 at KANSAS CITY +106 Toronto -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -116 at MIAMI -102 at ST. LOUIS -174 Arizona +146 Pittsburgh -112 at COLORADO -104 Atlanta -142 at SAN DIEGO +120 at LA DODGERS -172 N.Y Mets +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114 Tampa Bay -117 at CINCINNATI -102 Baltimore -146 at WASHINGTON +124 Philadelphia -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114 Chicago Cubs -172 at OAKLAND +144 at SEATTLE -164 Milwaukee +138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -130 N.Y Rangers +108 at TORONTO -164 Tampa Bay +136 at VEGAS -154 Winnipeg +128 at COLORADO -192 Seattle +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.