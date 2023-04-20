On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 20, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Philadelphia

(209½)
at BROOKLYN

at GOLDEN STATE

(239)
Sacramento

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if...

READ MORE

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia (209½) at BROOKLYN
at GOLDEN STATE (239) Sacramento
Phoenix (227) at LA CLIPPERS

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -120 Minnesota +102
at N.Y YANKEES -156 LA Angels +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -154 Cincinnati +130
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Colorado +168
at CHICAGO CUBS -120 LA Dodgers +102
San Diego -132 at ARIZONA +112
N.Y Mets -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -172 Tampa Bay +142
at NEW JERSEY -132 N.Y Rangers +110
at COLORADO -220 Seattle +180
at VEGAS -154 Winnipeg +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|26 Splunk Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Defense, Space, IT, Cyber & Intel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories