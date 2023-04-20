NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Philadelphia
4½
(209½)
at BROOKLYN
at GOLDEN STATE
5½
(239)
Sacramento
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-120
|Minnesota
|+102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-156
|LA Angels
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+130
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-120
|LA Dodgers
|+102
|San Diego
|-132
|at ARIZONA
|+112
|N.Y Mets
|-126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-172
|Tampa Bay
|+142
|at NEW JERSEY
|-132
|N.Y Rangers
|+110
|at COLORADO
|-220
|Seattle
|+180
|at VEGAS
|-154
|Winnipeg
|+128
