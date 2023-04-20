NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 4½ (209½) at BROOKLYN at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (239) Sacramento Phoenix 2½ (227) at LA CLIPPERS

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -120 Minnesota +102 at N.Y YANKEES -156 LA Angels +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -154 Cincinnati +130 at PHILADELPHIA -200 Colorado +168 at CHICAGO CUBS -120 LA Dodgers +102 San Diego -132 at ARIZONA +112 N.Y Mets -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -172 Tampa Bay +142 at NEW JERSEY -132 N.Y Rangers +110 at COLORADO -220 Seattle +180 at VEGAS -154 Winnipeg +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.