On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 22, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Philadelphia

(208½)
at BROOKLYN

Phoenix

(226)
at LA CLIPPERS

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage...

READ MORE

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia (208½) at BROOKLYN
Phoenix (226) at LA CLIPPERS
Milwaukee (220½) at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS (221) Memphis

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -158 Toronto +134
at TAMPA BAY -180 Chicago White Sox +152
at BALTIMORE -172 Detroit +144
at TEXAS -220 Oakland +184
at LA ANGELS -178 Kansas City +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -144 at CHICAGO CUBS +122
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Colorado +144
at SAN FRANCISCO -120 N.Y Mets +102
at PITTSBURGH -144 Cincinnati +122
San Diego -142 at ARIZONA +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -275 Washington +225
at CLEVELAND -132 Miami +112
at CLEVELAND -130 Miami +110
at MILWAUKEE -130 Boston +110
Houston -116 at ATLANTA -102
at SEATTLE -166 St. Louis +140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -114 Vegas -105
Toronto -120 at TAMPA BAY +100
at N.Y RANGERS -140 New Jersey +116
Colorado -152 at SEATTLE +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
4|28 Webinar | Leading at Speed in Financial...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories