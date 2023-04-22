NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2½ (208½) at BROOKLYN Phoenix 7½ (226) at LA CLIPPERS Milwaukee 4½ (220½) at MIAMI at LA LAKERS 3½ (221) Memphis

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -158 Toronto +134 at TAMPA BAY -180 Chicago White Sox +152 at BALTIMORE -172 Detroit +144 at TEXAS -220 Oakland +184 at LA ANGELS -178 Kansas City +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -144 at CHICAGO CUBS +122 at PHILADELPHIA -172 Colorado +144 at SAN FRANCISCO -120 N.Y Mets +102 at PITTSBURGH -144 Cincinnati +122 San Diego -142 at ARIZONA +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -275 Washington +225 at CLEVELAND -132 Miami +112 at CLEVELAND -130 Miami +110 at MILWAUKEE -130 Boston +110 Houston -116 at ATLANTA -102 at SEATTLE -166 St. Louis +140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -114 Vegas -105 Toronto -120 at TAMPA BAY +100 at N.Y RANGERS -140 New Jersey +116 Colorado -152 at SEATTLE +126

