The Associated Press
April 23, 2023 5:55 pm
NBA
Monday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Milwaukee

(217½)
at MIAMI

at LA LAKERS

(220½)
Memphis

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -120 at BALTIMORE +100
at TAMPA BAY -130 Houston +110
at TORONTO -170 Chicago White Sox +146
at MINNESOTA -130 N.Y Yankees +110
at LA ANGELS -217 Oakland +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -247 Miami +205
St. Louis -125 at SAN FRANCISCO +105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -200 Colorado +168
at CINCINNATI OFF Texas OFF
at MILWAUKEE -165 Detroit +142
at ARIZONA -132 Kansas City +113

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -150 New Jersey +125
Toronto -115 at TAMPA BAY -104
Vegas -118 at WINNIPEG -102
Colorado -152 at SEATTLE +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

