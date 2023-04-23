NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 5½ (217½) at MIAMI at LA LAKERS 4½ (220½) Memphis

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -120 at BALTIMORE +100 at TAMPA BAY -130 Houston +110 at TORONTO -170 Chicago White Sox +146 at MINNESOTA -130 N.Y Yankees +110 at LA ANGELS -217 Oakland +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -247 Miami +205 St. Louis -125 at SAN FRANCISCO +105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -200 Colorado +168 at CINCINNATI OFF Texas OFF at MILWAUKEE -165 Detroit +142 at ARIZONA -132 Kansas City +113

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -150 New Jersey +125 Toronto -115 at TAMPA BAY -104 Vegas -118 at WINNIPEG -102 Colorado -152 at SEATTLE +126

