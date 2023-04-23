NBA
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Milwaukee
5½
(217½)
at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS
4½
(220½)
Memphis
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-120
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Houston
|+110
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Chicago White Sox
|+146
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|N.Y Yankees
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|-217
|Oakland
|+180
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-247
|Miami
|+205
|St. Louis
|-125
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-165
|Detroit
|+142
|at ARIZONA
|-132
|Kansas City
|+113
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-150
|New Jersey
|+125
|Toronto
|-115
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|Vegas
|-118
|at WINNIPEG
|-102
|Colorado
|-152
|at SEATTLE
|+126
