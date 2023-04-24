On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 24, 2023 11:40 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Monday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Milwaukee
6
(216)
at MIAMI

at LA LAKERS

(220½)
Memphis

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage...

READ MORE

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 6 (216) at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS (220½) Memphis

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -112 at BALTIMORE -104
at TAMPA BAY -152 Houston +128
at TORONTO -168 Chicago White Sox +142
at MINNESOTA -156 N.Y Yankees +132
at LA ANGELS -205 Oakland +172

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -275 Miami +225
St. Louis -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -198 Colorado +166
Texas -118 at CINCINNATI +100
at MILWAUKEE -162 Detroit +136
at ARIZONA -134 Kansas City +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -156 New Jersey +130
Toronto -115 at TAMPA BAY -104
Vegas OFF at WINNIPEG OFF
Colorado -154 at SEATTLE +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 NASCIO 2023 Midyear Conference
4|30 SupportWorld Live
4|30 GITEC Conference 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories