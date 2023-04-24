NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 6 (216) at MIAMI at LA LAKERS 4½ (220½) Memphis

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -112 at BALTIMORE -104 at TAMPA BAY -152 Houston +128 at TORONTO -168 Chicago White Sox +142 at MINNESOTA -156 N.Y Yankees +132 at LA ANGELS -205 Oakland +172

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -275 Miami +225 St. Louis -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -198 Colorado +166 Texas -118 at CINCINNATI +100 at MILWAUKEE -162 Detroit +136 at ARIZONA -134 Kansas City +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -156 New Jersey +130 Toronto -115 at TAMPA BAY -104 Vegas OFF at WINNIPEG OFF Colorado -154 at SEATTLE +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.