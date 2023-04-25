On Air:
NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
13
(229½)
Atlanta

at DENVER

(221)
Minnesota

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 13 (229½) Atlanta
at DENVER (221) Minnesota
at PHOENIX 12½ (224½) LA Clippers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -156 Boston +132
at TAMPA BAY -166 Houston +140
at TORONTO -198 Chicago White Sox +166
at MINNESOTA -126 N.Y Yankees +108
at LA ANGELS -184 Oakland +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -132 at PITTSBURGH +112
at N.Y METS OFF Washington OFF
at ATLANTA -260 Miami +215
at CHICAGO CUBS -120 San Diego +102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -205 Colorado +172
Seattle -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
Texas -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at MILWAUKEE -174 Detroit +146
at ARIZONA -132 Kansas City +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -156 N.Y Islanders +130
at DALLAS -146 Minnesota +122
at EDMONTON -225 Los Angeles +184

