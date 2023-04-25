NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at BOSTON
13
(229½)
Atlanta
at DENVER
9½
(221)
Minnesota
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|13
|(229½)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|9½
|(221)
|Minnesota
|at PHOENIX
|12½
|(224½)
|LA Clippers
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-156
|Boston
|+132
|at TAMPA BAY
|-166
|Houston
|+140
|at TORONTO
|-198
|Chicago White Sox
|+166
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|at LA ANGELS
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-132
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-260
|Miami
|+215
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-120
|San Diego
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-205
|Colorado
|+172
|Seattle
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|Texas
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|at MILWAUKEE
|-174
|Detroit
|+146
|at ARIZONA
|-132
|Kansas City
|+112
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-156
|N.Y Islanders
|+130
|at DALLAS
|-146
|Minnesota
|+122
|at EDMONTON
|-225
|Los Angeles
|+184
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.