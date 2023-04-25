NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 13 (229½) Atlanta at DENVER 9½ (221) Minnesota at PHOENIX 12½ (224½) LA Clippers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -156 Boston +132 at TAMPA BAY -166 Houston +140 at TORONTO -198 Chicago White Sox +166 at MINNESOTA -126 N.Y Yankees +108 at LA ANGELS -184 Oakland +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -132 at PITTSBURGH +112 at N.Y METS OFF Washington OFF at ATLANTA -260 Miami +215 at CHICAGO CUBS -120 San Diego +102 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -205 Colorado +172 Seattle -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 Texas -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at MILWAUKEE -174 Detroit +146 at ARIZONA -132 Kansas City +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -156 N.Y Islanders +130 at DALLAS -146 Minnesota +122 at EDMONTON -225 Los Angeles +184

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.