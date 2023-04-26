NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 5½ (202½) New York at MEMPHIS 4 (222) LA Lakers at MILWAUKEE 11½ (219½) Miami Golden State 1½ (235) at SACRAMENTO

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at TORONTO -172 Chicago White Sox +144 at MINNESOTA -126 N.Y Yankees +108 at TAMPA BAY -141 Houston +120 at LA ANGELS -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 at N.Y METS -190 Washington +160 at ATLANTA -162 Miami +136 at CHICAGO CUBS -112 San Diego -104 St. Louis -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -122 at CINCINNATI +104 at CLEVELAND OFF Colorado OFF at MILWAUKEE -225 Detroit +188 at ARIZONA -255 Kansas City +210 Seattle -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -230 Florida +188 at COLORADO -182 Seattle +150

