NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND
5½
(202½)
New York
at MEMPHIS
4
(222)
LA Lakers
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+144
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-141
|Houston
|+120
|at LA ANGELS
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|at N.Y METS
|-190
|Washington
|+160
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-112
|San Diego
|-104
|St. Louis
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-122
|at CINCINNATI
|+104
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-225
|Detroit
|+188
|at ARIZONA
|-255
|Kansas City
|+210
|Seattle
|-116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-230
|Florida
|+188
|at COLORADO
|-182
|Seattle
|+150
