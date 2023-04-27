NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
6½
(231½)
at ATLANTA
MLB
Thursday
American League
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA ANGELS
|-360
|Oakland
|+290
|Baltimore
|-148
|at DETROIT
|+126
|Tampa Bay
|-144
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+122
|at MINNESOTA
|-180
|Kansas City
|+152
|N.Y Yankees
|-158
|at TEXAS
|+134
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-198
|Miami
|+166
|LA Dodgers
|-168
|at PITTSBURGH
|+142
|San Diego
|-134
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-148
|St. Louis
|+126
|at N.Y METS
|-225
|Washington
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-104
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Tampa Bay
|+130
|at NEW JERSEY
|-120
|N.Y Rangers
|+100
|at VEGAS
|-184
|Winnipeg
|+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
