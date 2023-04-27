NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 6½ (231½) at ATLANTA

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA ANGELS -360 Oakland +290 Baltimore -148 at DETROIT +126 Tampa Bay -144 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +122 at MINNESOTA -180 Kansas City +152 N.Y Yankees -158 at TEXAS +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -198 Miami +166 LA Dodgers -168 at PITTSBURGH +142 San Diego -134 at CHICAGO CUBS +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -148 St. Louis +126 at N.Y METS -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -156 Tampa Bay +130 at NEW JERSEY -120 N.Y Rangers +100 at VEGAS -184 Winnipeg +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.