Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023 12:56 am
NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Boston

(231½)
at ATLANTA

MLB
Thursday
American League

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (231½) at ATLANTA

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA ANGELS -360 Oakland +290
Baltimore -148 at DETROIT +126
Tampa Bay -144 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +122
at MINNESOTA -180 Kansas City +152
N.Y Yankees -158 at TEXAS +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -198 Miami +166
LA Dodgers -168 at PITTSBURGH +142
San Diego -134 at CHICAGO CUBS +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -148 St. Louis +126
at N.Y METS -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -156 Tampa Bay +130
at NEW JERSEY -120 N.Y Rangers +100
at VEGAS -184 Winnipeg +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

