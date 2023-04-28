On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 12:10 am
NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at GOLDEN STATE

(235)
Sacramento

at LA LAKERS

(219)
Memphis

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (235) Sacramento
at LA LAKERS (219) Memphis

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -255 Kansas City +210
Baltimore -124 at DETROIT +106
Seattle -120 at TORONTO +102
Cleveland -142 at BOSTON +120
Tampa Bay -152 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +128
at TEXAS -200 N.Y Yankees +168

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -116 at MIAMI -102
Pittsburgh -128 at WASHINGTON +107
Atlanta -142 at N.Y METS +120
Arizona -126 at COLORADO +108
at LA DODGERS -144 St. Louis +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -142 LA Angels +120
at HOUSTON -166 Philadelphia +140
at OAKLAND OFF Cincinnati OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS -122 Carolina +102
Boston -170 at FLORIDA +140
at MINNESOTA -115 Dallas -104
Colorado -162 at SEATTLE +134

Top Stories