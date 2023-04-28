NBA
Friday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE
7½
(235)
Sacramento
at LA LAKERS
4½
(219)
Memphis
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-255
|Kansas City
|+210
|Baltimore
|-124
|at DETROIT
|+106
|Seattle
|-120
|at TORONTO
|+102
|Cleveland
|-142
|at BOSTON
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+128
|at TEXAS
|-200
|N.Y Yankees
|+168
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|Pittsburgh
|-128
|at WASHINGTON
|+107
|Atlanta
|-142
|at N.Y METS
|+120
|Arizona
|-126
|at COLORADO
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|St. Louis
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-166
|Philadelphia
|+140
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-122
|Carolina
|+102
|Boston
|-170
|at FLORIDA
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|-115
|Dallas
|-104
|Colorado
|-162
|at SEATTLE
|+134
