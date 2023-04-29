NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at DENVER
2½
(226½)
Phoenix
MLB
Saturday
American League
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|2½
|(226½)
|Phoenix
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-124
|at DETROIT
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-230
|Kansas City
|+190
|at TORONTO
|-228
|Seattle
|+191
|at BOSTON
|-137
|Cleveland
|+117
|Baltimore
|-124
|at DETROIT
|+106
|at TEXAS
|-235
|N.Y Yankees
|+194
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|Atlanta
|-158
|at N.Y METS
|+134
|at MIAMI
|-127
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|Pittsburgh
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|San Francisco
|+154
|Arizona
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at OAKLAND
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-146
|Philadelphia
|+124
|at MILWAUKEE
|-152
|LA Angels
|+128
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-113
|Toronto
|-105
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-128
|New Jersey
|+106
|Edmonton
|-164
|at LOS ANGELES
|+136
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.