Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 29, 2023 12:09 am
NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at DENVER

(226½)
Phoenix

MLB
Saturday
American League

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -124 at DETROIT +106
at MINNESOTA -230 Kansas City +190
at TORONTO -228 Seattle +191
at BOSTON -137 Cleveland +117
at TEXAS -235 N.Y Yankees +194
Tampa Bay -130 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -134 at WASHINGTON +114
Atlanta -158 at N.Y METS +134
at MIAMI -127 Chicago Cubs +108
at SAN DIEGO -184 San Francisco +154
Arizona OFF at COLORADO OFF
at LA DODGERS -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -116 at OAKLAND -102
at HOUSTON -146 Philadelphia +124
at MILWAUKEE -152 LA Angels +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -113 Toronto -105
at N.Y RANGERS -128 New Jersey +106
Edmonton -164 at LOS ANGELES +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

