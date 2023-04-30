On Air:
The Associated Press
April 30, 2023 12:56 am
NBA
Sunday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at NEW YORK

(207½)
Miami

at SACRAMENTO
1
(229½)
Golden State

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (207½) Miami
at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -124 Cleveland +106
at TORONTO -174 Seattle +146
Baltimore -154 at DETROIT +130
Tampa Bay -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164
at MINNESOTA -205 Kansas City +172
N.Y Yankees -116 at TEXAS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -168 at MIAMI +142
Pittsburgh -142 at WASHINGTON +120
Atlanta -164 at N.Y METS +138
Arizona -130 at COLORADO +110
at SAN DIEGO -148 San Francisco +126
at LA DODGERS -156 St. Louis +132

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -120 LA Angels +102
Cincinnati -154 at OAKLAND +130
at HOUSTON -152 Philadelphia +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -230 Florida +188
at COLORADO -215 Seattle +176

