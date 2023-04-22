On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tatis hits 1st HR since PED suspension, gives Padres lead

DAVID BRANDT
April 22, 2023 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run since returning from an 80-game drug suspension, driving a fastball into the left-center stands to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

It was Tatis’ first homer since 2021. The 24-year-old missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist. When he was about to return, he was hit with his 80-game suspension...

READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run since returning from an 80-game drug suspension, driving a fastball into the left-center stands to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

It was Tatis’ first homer since 2021. The 24-year-old missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist. When he was about to return, he was hit with his 80-game suspension for a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

Tatis was hitless in his first seven at-bats in his return before a line drive single on Friday night. He followed that on Saturday by driving an 0-2 fastball into the stands, just out of the reach of a leaping Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Tatis led the National League with 42 homers in 2021.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 An Evening For Hope 2023
4|29 AFCEA Central Maryland Race for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories