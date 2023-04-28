On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tigers and Orioles rained out; doubleheader on Saturday

DAVE HOGG
April 28, 2023 4:44 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles were rained out on Friday, forcing a split doubleheader on Saturday.

The teams will play the first game at 12:10 p.m., with the second scheduled at 5:10 p.m., in order to get both in before rain is expected to return at night.

Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12) will face Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32) in the first game, with Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20) pitching for the Orioles against Matthew Boyd (1-1, 4.26) in the second game.

Baltimore is 4-0 against the Tigers this season and has won nine of 10 overall. Detroit is 1-12 against the AL East and 8-3 against the rest of baseball.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories