Tigers’ Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe

The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 8:47 pm
TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after appearing to lose track of outs and running into a double play.

Facing Chris Bassitt, Báez doubled off the left field wall with one out in the second inning for his first extra base-hit this season. Báez didn’t run hard out of the batter’s box, apparently thinking he had homered.

Báez broke for third and rounded...

Báez broke for third and rounded the base on Akil Baddo’s liner to center and was easily doubled up for the third out

Between innings, television cameras caught Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and Báez descending the steps that lead from the dugout to the clubhouse for a brief chat. Báez returned to the dugout, grabbed his glove, untucked his shirt and left again.

Jonathan Schoop entered at third base in the bottom of the third, with Nick Maton moving from third to shortstop.

Báez signed a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit in December 2021. He hit .238 with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs in 144 games last season.

Neither Matt Vierling nor Eric Haase was in Detroit’s lineup Thursday. Both Vierling and Haase were thrown out on the bases in Wednesday’s 4-3, 10-inning loss.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

