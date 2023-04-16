On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers, Giants postponed after five-hour delay

DAVE HOGG
April 16, 2023 7:26 pm
1 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants was postponed after a mostly rainless delay of more than five hours.

The game will be made up on July 24.

The first pitch was scheduled for 1:10 EDT, but the Tigers announced ahead of time it would be delayed. Light rain quickly stopped, but with more forecast, the fans were told at 2 p.m. that the game would be delayed for...

READ MORE

DETROIT (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants was postponed after a mostly rainless delay of more than five hours.

The game will be made up on July 24.

The first pitch was scheduled for 1:10 EDT, but the Tigers announced ahead of time it would be delayed. Light rain quickly stopped, but with more forecast, the fans were told at 2 p.m. that the game would be delayed for at least another hour.

The next update came almost three hours later, saying the teams would discuss the situation at 5:15 p.m..

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if it’s the right data at the right moment. In an exclusive Federal News Network survey, we ask feds about their agencies’ efforts to turn data into actionable intelligence that can lead to better services.

No further update was given until the postponement was announced at 6:15 p.m. Shortly afterward, the Tigers issued a statement saying all fans who were at Comerica Park on Sunday would be contacted and offered complimentary tickets to a future game.

The Giants are flying to Miami for a Monday night game against the Marlins. RHP Logan Webb (0-3) will start the opener of the three-game series.

The Tigers will host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday with snow showers in the forecast. They did not make an immediate announcement about their pitching rotation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|23 NPELRA 2023 Annual Training Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories