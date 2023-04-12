On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Umpire struck in head by relay throw, leaves game

TOM WITHERS
April 12, 2023 2:51 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw Wednesday during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was between the mound and second base when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover’s hat off and...

READ MORE

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw Wednesday during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was between the mound and second base when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover’s hat off and he was on the ground for several seconds.

Giménez was visibly upset and the crowd at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit.

Vanover stood up unaided and was checked by Cleveland’s trainer before being escorted off the field. Vanover has 29 years of major league umpiring experience.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

The game continued with a three-ump crew.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 2023 NHOA Small Business Summit
4|18 Revolutionizing Portfolio Management...
4|18 Meet Mark43 - The Modern Public Safety...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories