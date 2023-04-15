White Sox aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (8-6, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-9, third in the AL Central)
Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -118, White Sox -102; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles after losing three games in a row.
Chicago has a 5-9 record overall and a 1-3 record in home games. The White Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.
Baltimore is 4-3 on the road and 8-6 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .447 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.
Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .000 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 19 runs
Orioles: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)
Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)
