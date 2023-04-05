On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White Sox star Anderson ejected from game against Giants

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 4:44 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants after appearing to claim he was quick-pitched by Logan Webb.

With a 1-2 count in the third inning, Anderson was in the batter’s box but not settled into his stance when Webb began his delivery with 11 seconds left on the pitch clock.

Anderson stepped out and was already walking toward the home dugout when...

READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants after appearing to claim he was quick-pitched by Logan Webb.

With a 1-2 count in the third inning, Anderson was in the batter’s box but not settled into his stance when Webb began his delivery with 11 seconds left on the pitch clock.

Anderson stepped out and was already walking toward the home dugout when Webb threw strike three down the middle. It was unclear if Anderson tried to call timeout.

Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called Anderson out on strikes, and Anderson then turned back toward Reyburn to argue. Anderson pointed at his eyes several times, then shouted several profanities from the dugout. He was ejected as teammate Luis Robert Jr. got called out on strikes.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

The ejection was Anderson’s first this season and eighth of his career.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 Advanced Dashboards
4|11 Red Hat User Group - Houston
4|11 AFCEA DC 2023 Tech Summit: National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories