Alonso, Pham help New York Mets beat Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 for series win

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered again and the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday to post consecutive wins for the first time in a month. The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1). Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered again and the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday to post consecutive wins for the first time in a month.

The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).

Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save.

The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.