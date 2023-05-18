On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alonso, Pham help New York Mets beat Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 for series win

LARRY FLEISHER
May 18, 2023 3:51 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered again and the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday to post consecutive wins for the first time in a month.

The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).

Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered again and the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday to post consecutive wins for the first time in a month.

The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).

Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save.

The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: Space Force -...
5|24 Get AI Literate: Know What it Can Do...
5|24 Bring Your Video Vision to Life with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories