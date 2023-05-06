On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby hat styles: Bigger is often better

BETH HARRIS
May 6, 2023 1:12 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is arguably the world’s most famous horse race. It’s also a chance for racegoers to strut their fashion stuff.

Seersucker suits, floral dresses and bright colors abound, but racegoers famously elevate their style to another level with their grand collection of hats and fascinators.

Men tend to favor fedoras or bowlers, while women sport designs featuring feathers and flowers in every shape, color and size. Bigger is...

READ MORE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is arguably the world’s most famous horse race. It’s also a chance for racegoers to strut their fashion stuff.

Seersucker suits, floral dresses and bright colors abound, but racegoers famously elevate their style to another level with their grand collection of hats and fascinators.

Men tend to favor fedoras or bowlers, while women sport designs featuring feathers and flowers in every shape, color and size. Bigger is often better when it comes to Derby hats.

The event has appointed an official milliner, or hatmaker, every year since 2018. But in a sign of their growing importance at the Kentucky Derby, it has named three milliners for the 2023 event: Christine Moore, Jenny Pfanenstiel and The Hat Girls.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

The tradition of wearing hats to the Derby began with its first running in 1875.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament
5|12 ChatGPT Unleashed: An Update and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories