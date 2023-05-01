On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
23
6
.793
_
_
7-3
L-1
14-2
9-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 12, Arizona 4

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Top Stories