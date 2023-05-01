All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
23
6
.793
_
_
7-3
L-1
14-2
9-4
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|23
|6
|.793
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|19
|9
|.679
|3½
|+4
|8-2
|W-2
|9-4
|10-5
|Toronto
|18
|10
|.643
|4½
|+3
|7-3
|L-1
|9-3
|9-7
|Boston
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-7
|6-7
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|½
|3-7
|L-3
|9-7
|6-7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|7-6
|Cleveland
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|9-7
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|5-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|7½
|1-9
|W-1
|4-9
|4-12
|Kansas City
|7
|22
|.241
|10
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|1-12
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|11-5
|6-6
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-9
|8-4
|Los Angeles
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|8-5
|7-9
|Seattle
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|7-9
|5-7
|Oakland
|6
|23
|.207
|11½
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-12
|3-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-7
|11-2
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|10-7
|Miami
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|10-6
|6-7
|Philadelphia
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|8-5
|7-9
|Washington
|10
|17
|.370
|8
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|3-11
|7-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|9-4
|11-5
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|.643
|1½
|+2½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-6
|9-4
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|1
|3-7
|L-3
|8-8
|6-5
|Cincinnati
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-6
|3-10
|St. Louis
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|6
|2-8
|L-3
|5-8
|5-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-6
|8-7
|Los Angeles
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-6
|7-7
|San Diego
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|7-8
|8-6
|San Francisco
|11
|16
|.407
|4
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|7-7
|4-9
|Colorado
|9
|20
|.310
|7
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|4-9
|5-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 12, Arizona 4
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 4
Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.