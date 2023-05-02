All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|23
|6
|.793
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|19
|9
|.679
|3½
|+3½
|8-2
|W-2
|9-4
|10-5
|Toronto
|18
|11
|.621
|5
|+2
|7-3
|L-2
|9-3
|9-8
|Boston
|16
|14
|.533
|7½
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|10-7
|6-7
|New York
|15
|15
|.500
|8½
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|9-8
|6-7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|7-6
|Cleveland
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|4-8
|10-7
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|5-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|8
|1-9
|W-1
|4-9
|4-12
|Kansas City
|7
|22
|.241
|10
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|1-12
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|11-5
|6-6
|Houston
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|8-9
|8-4
|Los Angeles
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|8-5
|7-9
|Seattle
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-9
|5-7
|Oakland
|6
|23
|.207
|11½
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|3-12
|3-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|7-7
|12-3
|Miami
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|10-6
|6-7
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|6-6
|10-7
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|4½
|1½
|7-3
|L-2
|8-5
|7-10
|Washington
|10
|18
|.357
|8½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-12
|7-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|9-4
|11-5
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|.643
|1½
|+2½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-6
|9-4
|Chicago
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|8-8
|7-5
|Cincinnati
|12
|17
|.414
|8
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|9-6
|3-11
|St. Louis
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|6
|2-8
|L-3
|5-8
|5-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|10-6
|7-7
|Arizona
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-6
|8-7
|San Diego
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|8-8
|8-6
|San Francisco
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|4½
|5-5
|L-4
|7-7
|4-10
|Colorado
|9
|20
|.310
|7½
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|4-9
|5-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 7, San Francisco 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 2-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Sears 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1
Houston 7, San Francisco 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 2-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
