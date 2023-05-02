On Air: Innovation in Government
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 2, 2023
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
23
6
.793
_
_
7-3
L-1
14-2
9-4

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 23 6 .793 _ _ 7-3 L-1 14-2 9-4
Baltimore 19 9 .679 +3½ 8-2 W-2 9-4 10-5
Toronto 18 11 .621 5 +2 7-3 L-2 9-3 9-8
Boston 16 14 .533 ½ 6-4 W-3 10-7 6-7
New York 15 15 .500 3-7 L-4 9-8 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 12 .586 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-6 7-6
Cleveland 14 15 .483 3 2 4-6 W-1 4-8 10-7
Detroit 10 17 .370 6 5 3-7 L-2 5-7 5-10
Chicago 8 21 .276 9 8 1-9 W-1 4-9 4-12
Kansas City 7 22 .241 10 9 3-7 L-1 1-12 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 17 11 .607 _ _ 5-5 W-3 11-5 6-6
Houston 16 13 .552 _ 7-3 W-2 8-9 8-4
Los Angeles 15 14 .517 1 6-4 W-1 8-5 7-9
Seattle 12 16 .429 5 4-6 W-1 7-9 5-7
Oakland 6 23 .207 11½ 10 3-7 W-1 3-12 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 19 10 .655 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-7 12-3
Miami 16 13 .552 3 _ 6-4 W-4 10-6 6-7
New York 16 13 .552 3 _ 4-6 W-1 6-6 10-7
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 7-3 L-2 8-5 7-10
Washington 10 18 .357 5-5 L-1 3-12 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 9 .690 _ _ 8-2 L-1 9-4 11-5
Milwaukee 18 10 .643 +2½ 5-5 L-1 9-6 9-4
Chicago 15 13 .536 ½ 4-6 W-1 8-8 7-5
Cincinnati 12 17 .414 8 4 5-5 L-2 9-6 3-11
St. Louis 10 19 .345 10 6 2-8 L-3 5-8 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 13 .567 _ _ 7-3 W-4 10-6 7-7
Arizona 16 13 .552 ½ _ 5-5 L-1 8-6 8-7
San Diego 16 14 .533 1 ½ 7-3 W-3 8-8 8-6
San Francisco 11 17 .393 5 5-5 L-4 7-7 4-10
Colorado 9 20 .310 7 4-6 W-1 4-9 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 2-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Sears 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 2-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories