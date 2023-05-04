On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 4, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
25
6
.806
_
_
7-3
W-2
16-2
9-4

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 25 6 .806 _ _ 7-3 W-2 16-2 9-4
Baltimore 20 10 .667 +3 7-3 L-1 9-4 11-6
Toronto 18 13 .581 7 6-4 L-4 9-3 9-10
Boston 18 14 .563 _ 7-3 W-5 12-7 6-7
New York 17 15 .531 1 4-6 W-2 11-8 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 14 .548 _ _ 6-4 L-2 10-6 7-8
Cleveland 14 17 .452 3 4-6 L-2 4-8 10-9
Detroit 12 17 .414 4 5-5 W-2 7-7 5-10
Chicago 10 21 .323 7 3-7 W-3 6-9 4-12
Kansas City 8 23 .258 9 3-7 W-1 2-13 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 18 12 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-1 12-6 6-6
Los Angeles 17 14 .548 ½ 7-3 W-3 8-5 9-9
Houston 16 15 .516 5-5 L-2 8-11 8-4
Seattle 14 16 .467 4 3 5-5 W-3 7-9 7-7
Oakland 6 25 .194 12½ 11½ 2-8 L-2 3-14 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 21 10 .677 _ _ 7-3 W-2 7-7 14-3
Miami 16 15 .516 5 ½ 4-6 L-2 10-8 6-7
New York 16 15 .516 5 ½ 2-8 L-2 6-6 10-9
Philadelphia 15 17 .469 2 5-5 L-4 8-5 7-12
Washington 12 18 .400 4 5-5 W-2 5-12 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 11 .645 _ _ 6-4 L-3 9-4 11-7
Milwaukee 18 12 .600 +2 4-6 L-3 9-6 9-6
Chicago 15 15 .500 1 3-7 L-2 8-8 7-7
Cincinnati 13 18 .419 7 6-4 L-1 9-6 4-12
St. Louis 10 21 .323 10 2-8 L-5 5-10 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _ _ 8-2 W-6 12-6 7-7
Arizona 17 14 .548 5-5 W-1 8-6 9-8
San Diego 17 15 .531 2 _ 7-3 W-1 9-9 8-6
San Francisco 13 17 .433 5 3 6-4 W-2 7-7 6-10
Colorado 11 20 .355 5-5 W-3 6-9 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Boston 8, Toronto 3

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 14, Miami 6

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Surviving, Thriving, and Managing Risks...
5|10 Tech on Tap: F5 Future Proofing Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories