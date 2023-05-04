All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
25
6
.806
_
_
7-3
W-2
16-2
9-4
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|25
|6
|.806
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|20
|10
|.667
|4½
|+3
|7-3
|L-1
|9-4
|11-6
|Toronto
|18
|13
|.581
|7
|+½
|6-4
|L-4
|9-3
|9-10
|Boston
|18
|14
|.563
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|12-7
|6-7
|New York
|17
|15
|.531
|8½
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|11-8
|6-7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|14
|.548
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|10-6
|7-8
|Cleveland
|14
|17
|.452
|3
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|10-9
|Detroit
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|7-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|10
|21
|.323
|7
|7½
|3-7
|W-3
|6-9
|4-12
|Kansas City
|8
|23
|.258
|9
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|2-13
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-6
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|8-5
|9-9
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-11
|8-4
|Seattle
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|7-9
|7-7
|Oakland
|6
|25
|.194
|12½
|11½
|2-8
|L-2
|3-14
|3-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|7-7
|14-3
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|10-8
|6-7
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|½
|2-8
|L-2
|6-6
|10-9
|Philadelphia
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|8-5
|7-12
|Washington
|12
|18
|.400
|8½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|5-12
|7-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|9-4
|11-7
|Milwaukee
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|+2
|4-6
|L-3
|9-6
|9-6
|Chicago
|15
|15
|.500
|4½
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|8-8
|7-7
|Cincinnati
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|4-12
|St. Louis
|10
|21
|.323
|10
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|5-10
|5-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|12-6
|7-7
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-6
|9-8
|San Diego
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-9
|8-6
|San Francisco
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|7-7
|6-10
|Colorado
|11
|20
|.355
|7½
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|6-9
|5-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 14, Miami 6
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.