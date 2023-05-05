On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
26
6
.813
_
_
7-3
W-3
17-2
9-4

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 26 6 .813 _ _ 7-3 W-3 17-2 9-4
Baltimore 21 10 .677 +3½ 7-3 W-1 9-4 12-6
Boston 19 14 .576 7-3 W-6 13-7 6-7
Toronto 18 14 .563 8 _ 5-5 L-5 9-3 9-11
New York 17 15 .531 9 1 4-6 W-2 11-8 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 14 .563 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-6 8-8
Cleveland 14 17 .452 4-6 L-2 4-8 10-9
Detroit 13 17 .433 4 4 6-4 W-3 8-7 5-10
Chicago 10 22 .313 8 8 3-7 L-1 6-10 4-12
Kansas City 8 24 .250 10 10 3-7 L-1 2-14 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 18 12 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-1 12-6 6-6
Los Angeles 18 14 .563 1 _ 7-3 W-4 8-5 10-9
Houston 16 15 .516 5-5 L-2 8-11 8-4
Seattle 15 16 .484 5-5 W-4 7-9 8-7
Oakland 6 26 .188 13 12 2-8 L-3 3-15 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 22 10 .688 _ _ 8-2 W-3 7-7 15-3
Miami 16 16 .500 6 1 4-6 L-3 10-9 6-7
New York 16 16 .500 6 1 2-8 L-3 6-6 10-10
Philadelphia 15 17 .469 7 2 5-5 L-4 8-5 7-12
Washington 13 18 .419 6-4 W-3 6-12 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 12 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-4 9-4 11-8
Milwaukee 18 13 .581 +1½ 3-7 L-4 9-6 9-7
Chicago 15 16 .484 3-7 L-3 8-8 7-8
Cincinnati 13 18 .419 6-4 L-1 9-6 4-12
St. Louis 10 22 .313 10 7 1-9 L-6 5-11 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _ _ 8-2 W-6 12-6 7-7
Arizona 17 14 .548 5-5 W-1 8-6 9-8
San Diego 17 15 .531 2 _ 7-3 W-1 9-9 8-6
San Francisco 13 17 .433 5 3 6-4 W-2 7-7 6-10
Colorado 12 20 .375 7 5 6-4 W-4 7-9 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Boston 11, Toronto 5

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories