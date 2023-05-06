On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 6, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 27 6 .818 _ _ 7-3 W-4 18-2 9-4
Baltimore 22 10 .688 +3½ 7-3 W-2 9-4 13-6
Boston 20 14 .588 8-2 W-7 13-7 7-7
Toronto 19 14 .576 8 _ 5-5 W-1 9-3 10-11
New York 17 16 .515 10 2 4-6 L-1 11-8 6-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 14 .576 _ _ 6-4 W-2 10-6 9-8
Detroit 14 17 .452 4 4 6-4 W-4 8-7 6-10
Cleveland 14 18 .438 3-7 L-3 4-9 10-9
Chicago 11 22 .333 8 8 4-6 W-1 6-10 5-12
Kansas City 8 25 .242 11 11 3-7 L-2 2-15 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 18 13 .581 _ _ 4-6 L-2 12-6 6-7
Los Angeles 19 14 .576 _ _ 8-2 W-5 9-5 10-9
Houston 17 15 .531 5-5 W-1 8-11 9-4
Seattle 15 17 .469 5-5 L-1 7-10 8-7
Oakland 7 26 .212 12 12 2-8 W-1 3-15 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 22 11 .667 _ _ 7-3 L-1 7-8 15-3
New York 17 16 .515 5 1 3-7 W-1 7-6 10-10
Miami 16 17 .485 6 2 4-6 L-4 10-9 6-8
Philadelphia 15 18 .455 7 3 4-6 L-5 8-6 7-12
Washington 13 19 .406 5-5 L-1 6-12 7-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 13 .606 _ _ 4-6 L-5 9-5 11-8
Milwaukee 18 14 .563 3-7 L-5 9-6 9-8
Chicago 16 16 .500 3-7 W-1 9-8 7-8
Cincinnati 13 19 .406 6-4 L-2 9-7 4-12
St. Louis 10 23 .303 10 8 1-9 L-7 5-12 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 14 .576 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-6 7-8
Arizona 18 14 .563 ½ 6-4 W-2 9-6 9-8
San Diego 18 15 .545 1 _ 7-3 W-2 10-9 8-6
San Francisco 14 17 .452 4 3 6-4 W-3 8-7 6-10
Colorado 12 21 .364 7 6 6-4 L-1 7-9 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Houston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Washington 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

