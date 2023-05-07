All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|27
|7
|.794
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-3
|9-4
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|.667
|4½
|+2½
|7-3
|L-1
|9-4
|13-7
|Boston
|21
|14
|.600
|6½
|+½
|8-2
|W-8
|13-7
|8-7
|Toronto
|20
|14
|.588
|7
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|9-3
|11-11
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|9
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|11-8
|7-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-6
|9-9
|Detroit
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|4
|6-4
|W-5
|8-7
|7-10
|Cleveland
|15
|18
|.455
|3½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-9
|10-9
|Chicago
|11
|23
|.324
|8
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|6-10
|5-13
|Kansas City
|8
|26
|.235
|11
|12
|2-8
|L-3
|2-16
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-6
|7-7
|Los Angeles
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|9-6
|10-9
|Houston
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-11
|9-5
|Seattle
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-10
|8-7
|Oakland
|8
|26
|.235
|12
|12
|3-7
|W-2
|3-15
|5-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|23
|11
|.676
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-8
|15-3
|New York
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|7-7
|10-10
|Miami
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|2
|4-6
|L-5
|10-9
|6-9
|Philadelphia
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|3
|4-6
|L-6
|8-7
|7-12
|Washington
|13
|20
|.394
|9½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|6-12
|7-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-6
|9-6
|11-8
|Milwaukee
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|+½
|3-7
|L-6
|9-6
|9-9
|Chicago
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-8
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|14
|19
|.424
|5½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|4-12
|St. Louis
|10
|24
|.294
|10
|8
|1-9
|L-8
|5-13
|5-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-6
|8-8
|Arizona
|19
|14
|.576
|½
|+1½
|7-3
|W-3
|10-6
|9-8
|San Diego
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|10-10
|8-6
|San Francisco
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|2
|6-4
|W-4
|9-7
|6-10
|Colorado
|13
|21
|.382
|7
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|7-9
|6-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7, Houston 5
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Arizona 8, Washington 7
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
