Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 7, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 27 7 .794 _ _ 7-3 L-1 18-3 9-4
Baltimore 22 11 .667 +2½ 7-3 L-1 9-4 13-7
Boston 21 14 .600 8-2 W-8 13-7 8-7
Toronto 20 14 .588 7 _ 5-5 W-2 9-3 11-11
New York 18 16 .529 9 2 5-5 W-1 11-8 7-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 15 .559 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-6 9-9
Detroit 15 17 .469 3 4 6-4 W-5 8-7 7-10
Cleveland 15 18 .455 4-6 W-1 5-9 10-9
Chicago 11 23 .324 8 9 4-6 L-1 6-10 5-13
Kansas City 8 26 .235 11 12 2-8 L-3 2-16 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 19 13 .594 _ _ 5-5 W-1 12-6 7-7
Los Angeles 19 15 .559 1 1 7-3 L-1 9-6 10-9
Houston 17 16 .515 5-5 L-1 8-11 9-5
Seattle 16 17 .485 5-5 W-1 8-10 8-7
Oakland 8 26 .235 12 12 3-7 W-2 3-15 5-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 23 11 .676 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-8 15-3
New York 17 17 .500 6 1 3-7 L-1 7-7 10-10
Miami 16 18 .471 7 2 4-6 L-5 10-9 6-9
Philadelphia 15 19 .441 8 3 4-6 L-6 8-7 7-12
Washington 13 20 .394 4-6 L-2 6-12 7-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 14 .588 _ _ 4-6 L-6 9-6 11-8
Milwaukee 18 15 .545 3-7 L-6 9-6 9-9
Chicago 17 16 .515 ½ 4-6 W-2 10-8 7-8
Cincinnati 14 19 .424 6-4 W-1 10-7 4-12
St. Louis 10 24 .294 10 8 1-9 L-8 5-13 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 14 .588 _ _ 7-3 W-1 12-6 8-8
Arizona 19 14 .576 ½ +1½ 7-3 W-3 10-6 9-8
San Diego 18 16 .529 2 _ 6-4 L-1 10-10 8-6
San Francisco 15 17 .469 4 2 6-4 W-4 9-7 6-10
Colorado 13 21 .382 7 5 6-4 W-1 7-9 6-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Houston 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Arizona 8, Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

