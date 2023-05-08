All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
28
7
.800
_
_
8-2
W-1
19-3
9-4
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|7
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|19-3
|9-4
|Baltimore
|22
|12
|.647
|5½
|+2
|6-4
|L-2
|9-4
|13-8
|Toronto
|21
|14
|.600
|7
|+½
|5-5
|W-3
|9-3
|12-11
|Boston
|21
|15
|.583
|7½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|13-7
|8-8
|New York
|18
|17
|.514
|10
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-8
|7-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-6
|9-10
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|6-9
|10-9
|Detroit
|15
|18
|.455
|3
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-7
|7-11
|Chicago
|12
|23
|.343
|7
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-10
|6-13
|Kansas City
|9
|26
|.257
|10
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-16
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|12-6
|8-7
|Los Angeles
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|9-7
|10-9
|Houston
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|8-11
|9-6
|Seattle
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|9-10
|8-7
|Oakland
|8
|27
|.229
|13
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-15
|5-12
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|11
|.686
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-8
|15-3
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|7-9
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|7-8
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|9-7
|7-12
|Washington
|14
|20
|.412
|9½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-12
|8-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|15
|.571
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-7
|9-7
|11-8
|Milwaukee
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|+1½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-6
|10-9
|Chicago
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-9
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|14
|20
|.412
|5½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|4-12
|St. Louis
|11
|24
|.314
|9
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|6-13
|5-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|12-6
|9-8
|Arizona
|19
|15
|.559
|1½
|+1½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|9-8
|San Diego
|18
|17
|.514
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|10-11
|8-6
|San Francisco
|15
|18
|.455
|5
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|9-8
|6-10
|Colorado
|14
|21
|.400
|7
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|7-9
|7-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Seattle 3, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4
Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings
Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3
Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Seabold 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 2-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.