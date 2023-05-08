On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 8, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
28
7
.800
_
_
8-2
W-1
19-3
9-4

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 28 7 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-1 19-3 9-4
Baltimore 22 12 .647 +2 6-4 L-2 9-4 13-8
Toronto 21 14 .600 7 5-5 W-3 9-3 12-11
Boston 21 15 .583 _ 8-2 L-1 13-7 8-8
New York 18 17 .514 10 4-6 L-1 11-8 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-6 9-10
Cleveland 16 18 .471 4 5-5 W-2 6-9 10-9
Detroit 15 18 .455 3 6-4 L-1 8-7 7-11
Chicago 12 23 .343 7 5-5 W-1 6-10 6-13
Kansas City 9 26 .257 10 11½ 3-7 W-1 3-16 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 20 13 .606 _ _ 6-4 W-2 12-6 8-7
Los Angeles 19 16 .543 2 6-4 L-2 9-7 10-9
Houston 17 17 .500 3 4-6 L-2 8-11 9-6
Seattle 17 17 .500 3 6-4 W-2 9-10 8-7
Oakland 8 27 .229 13 12½ 3-7 L-1 3-15 5-12

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 24 11 .686 _ _ 7-3 W-2 9-8 15-3
Miami 17 18 .486 7 1 5-5 W-1 10-9 7-9
New York 17 18 .486 7 1 3-7 L-2 7-8 10-10
Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8 2 4-6 W-1 9-7 7-12
Washington 14 20 .412 5-5 W-1 6-12 8-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 15 .571 _ _ 3-7 L-7 9-7 11-8
Milwaukee 19 15 .559 ½ +1½ 4-6 W-1 9-6 10-9
Chicago 17 17 .500 ½ 3-7 L-1 10-9 7-8
Cincinnati 14 20 .412 5-5 L-1 10-8 4-12
St. Louis 11 24 .314 9 7 2-8 W-1 6-13 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 14 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-2 12-6 9-8
Arizona 19 15 .559 +1½ 6-4 L-1 10-7 9-8
San Diego 18 17 .514 3 _ 6-4 L-2 10-11 8-6
San Francisco 15 18 .455 5 2 5-5 L-1 9-8 6-10
Colorado 14 21 .400 7 4 6-4 W-2 7-9 7-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Seabold 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 2-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

