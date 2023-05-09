On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
29
7
.806
_
_
8-2
W-2
19-3
10-4

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _ _ 8-2 W-2 19-3 10-4
Baltimore 22 13 .629 +1½ 5-5 L-3 9-5 13-8
Toronto 21 14 .600 5-5 W-3 9-3 12-11
Boston 21 15 .583 8 _ 8-2 L-1 13-7 8-8
New York 19 17 .528 10 2 4-6 W-1 12-8 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-6 9-10
Detroit 16 18 .471 4 7-3 W-1 8-7 8-11
Cleveland 16 19 .457 3 4-6 L-1 6-10 10-9
Chicago 12 24 .333 9 5-5 L-1 6-10 6-14
Kansas City 10 26 .278 11 4-6 W-2 4-16 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 21 13 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-6 9-7
Los Angeles 20 16 .556 2 1 6-4 W-1 10-7 10-9
Houston 17 18 .486 3-7 L-3 8-11 9-7
Seattle 17 18 .486 6-4 L-1 9-11 8-7
Oakland 8 28 .222 14 13 3-7 L-2 3-15 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 24 11 .686 _ _ 7-3 W-2 9-8 15-3
New York 17 18 .486 7 1 3-7 L-2 7-8 10-10
Miami 17 19 .472 4-6 L-1 10-9 7-10
Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8 2 4-6 W-1 9-7 7-12
Washington 15 20 .429 9 3 6-4 W-2 6-12 9-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 21 15 .583 _ _ 3-7 W-1 10-7 11-8
Milwaukee 20 15 .571 ½ +2 4-6 W-2 10-6 10-9
Chicago 17 18 .486 1 3-7 L-2 10-10 7-8
Cincinnati 14 20 .412 6 5-5 L-1 10-8 4-12
St. Louis 12 24 .333 9 2-8 W-2 6-13 6-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 15 .583 _ _ 8-2 L-1 12-6 9-9
Arizona 20 15 .571 ½ +2 7-3 W-1 11-7 9-8
San Diego 18 17 .514 _ 6-4 L-2 10-11 8-6
San Francisco 15 19 .441 5 4-6 L-2 9-9 6-10
Colorado 14 22 .389 7 6-4 L-1 7-9 7-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests will explore cyber and modernization initiatives at DIU with an industry perspective.

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-5) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|15 SANS Security West 2023
5|15 SANS Security West 2023 - Keynote:...
5|15 Security+ Boot Camp Sponsored by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories