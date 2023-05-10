All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|29
|8
|.784
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|19-3
|10-5
|Baltimore
|23
|13
|.639
|5½
|+2½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-5
|13-8
|Toronto
|21
|15
|.583
|7½
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-3
|12-12
|Boston
|21
|16
|.568
|8
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|13-7
|8-9
|New York
|20
|17
|.541
|9
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|13-8
|7-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|17
|.528
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|10-7
|9-10
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-10
|10-9
|Detroit
|16
|19
|.457
|2½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|8-7
|8-12
|Chicago
|13
|24
|.351
|6½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|6-10
|7-14
|Kansas City
|10
|27
|.270
|9½
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|4-17
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-6
|9-8
|Los Angeles
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|10-8
|10-9
|Houston
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|8-11
|10-7
|Seattle
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|10-11
|8-7
|Oakland
|8
|29
|.216
|14
|13
|3-7
|L-3
|3-15
|5-14
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|25
|11
|.694
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|10-8
|15-3
|Miami
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-9
|8-10
|New York
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|2
|2-8
|L-3
|7-8
|10-11
|Philadelphia
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|10-7
|7-12
|Washington
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|6-12
|9-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|21
|16
|.568
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-1
|10-8
|11-8
|Milwaukee
|20
|16
|.556
|½
|+1
|3-7
|L-1
|10-7
|10-9
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|3½
|2
|3-7
|L-3
|10-11
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|15
|20
|.429
|5
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-8
|4-12
|St. Louis
|13
|24
|.351
|8
|6½
|3-7
|W-3
|6-13
|7-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|12-6
|10-9
|Arizona
|20
|16
|.556
|1½
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|11-8
|9-8
|San Diego
|19
|17
|.528
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-11
|9-6
|San Francisco
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|6-10
|Colorado
|15
|22
|.405
|7
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|7-9
|8-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Atlanta 9, Boston 3
San Diego 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Atlanta 9, Boston 3
San Diego 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 4, Washington 1
Miami 6, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
