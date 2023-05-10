On Air: On DoD
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 29 8 .784 _ _ 7-3 L-1 19-3 10-5
Baltimore 23 13 .639 +2½ 6-4 W-1 10-5 13-8
Toronto 21 15 .583 4-6 L-1 9-3 12-12
Boston 21 16 .568 8 _ 8-2 L-2 13-7 8-9
New York 20 17 .541 9 1 5-5 W-2 13-8 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 17 .528 _ _ 4-6 L-3 10-7 9-10
Cleveland 17 19 .472 2 4-6 W-1 7-10 10-9
Detroit 16 19 .457 4 6-4 L-1 8-7 8-12
Chicago 13 24 .351 8 6-4 W-1 6-10 7-14
Kansas City 10 27 .270 11 4-6 L-1 4-17 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 21 14 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-6 9-8
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 2 1 6-4 L-1 10-8 10-9
Houston 18 18 .500 4-6 W-1 8-11 10-7
Seattle 18 18 .500 7-3 W-1 10-11 8-7
Oakland 8 29 .216 14 13 3-7 L-3 3-15 5-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 25 11 .694 _ _ 8-2 W-3 10-8 15-3
Miami 18 19 .486 4-6 W-1 10-9 8-10
New York 17 19 .472 8 2 2-8 L-3 7-8 10-11
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 8 2 4-6 W-2 10-7 7-12
Washington 15 21 .417 10 4 6-4 L-1 6-12 9-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 21 16 .568 _ _ 2-8 L-1 10-8 11-8
Milwaukee 20 16 .556 ½ +1 3-7 L-1 10-7 10-9
Chicago 17 19 .472 2 3-7 L-3 10-11 7-8
Cincinnati 15 20 .429 5 5-5 W-1 11-8 4-12
St. Louis 13 24 .351 8 3-7 W-3 6-13 7-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 15 .595 _ _ 8-2 W-1 12-6 10-9
Arizona 20 16 .556 +1 6-4 L-1 11-8 9-8
San Diego 19 17 .528 _ 6-4 W-1 10-11 9-6
San Francisco 16 19 .457 5 5-5 W-1 10-9 6-10
Colorado 15 22 .405 7 7-3 W-1 7-9 8-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Miami 6, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories