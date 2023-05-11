On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
29
9
.763
_
_
6-4
L-2
19-3
10-6

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 29 9 .763 _ _ 6-4 L-2 19-3 10-6
Baltimore 24 13 .649 +3 6-4 W-2 11-5 13-8
Boston 22 16 .579 7 8-2 W-1 13-7 9-9
Toronto 21 16 .568 _ 3-7 L-2 9-3 12-13
New York 21 17 .553 8 ½ 6-4 W-3 14-8 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 17 .541 _ _ 4-6 W-1 11-7 9-10
Detroit 17 19 .472 7-3 W-1 8-7 9-12
Cleveland 17 20 .459 3 4 4-6 L-1 7-11 10-9
Chicago 13 25 .342 6-4 L-1 6-10 7-15
Kansas City 11 27 .289 10½ 4-6 W-1 5-17 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 22 14 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-1 12-6 10-8
Los Angeles 20 18 .526 3 6-4 L-2 10-9 10-9
Houston 19 18 .514 2 5-5 W-2 8-11 11-7
Seattle 18 19 .486 3 7-3 L-1 10-12 8-7
Oakland 8 30 .211 15 13½ 3-7 L-4 3-15 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 25 12 .676 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-9 15-3
Miami 19 19 .500 ½ 4-6 W-2 10-9 9-10
New York 18 19 .486 7 1 3-7 W-1 7-8 11-11
Philadelphia 18 19 .486 7 1 4-6 W-3 11-7 7-12
Washington 16 21 .432 9 3 6-4 W-1 6-12 10-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _ _ 1-9 L-2 10-9 11-8
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½ +1 2-8 L-2 10-8 10-9
Chicago 18 19 .486 1 4-6 W-1 11-11 7-8
Cincinnati 15 21 .417 5 4-6 L-1 11-9 4-12
St. Louis 13 25 .342 8 3-7 L-1 6-13 7-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _ _ 8-2 W-2 12-6 11-9
Arizona 20 17 .541 +1 5-5 L-2 11-9 9-8
San Diego 19 18 .514 _ 6-4 L-1 10-11 9-7
San Francisco 16 20 .444 6 5-5 L-1 10-10 6-10
Colorado 16 22 .421 7 8-2 W-2 7-9 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 6

Miami 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Gore 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 MAS Sales Reporting Portal Training
5|17 FAST23 Virtual Conference: Building a...
5|17 How to Reduce Cyber Risk With Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories