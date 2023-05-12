On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
30
9
.769
_
_
7-3
W-1
19-3
11-6

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 30 9 .769 _ _ 7-3 W-1 19-3 11-6
Baltimore 24 13 .649 5 +3 6-4 W-2 11-5 13-8
Boston 22 16 .579 8-2 W-1 13-7 9-9
Toronto 21 16 .568 8 _ 3-7 L-2 9-3 12-13
New York 21 18 .538 9 1 6-4 L-1 14-9 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 21 17 .553 _ _ 5-5 W-2 12-7 9-10
Detroit 17 19 .472 3 7-3 W-1 8-7 9-12
Cleveland 17 20 .459 4 4-6 L-1 7-11 10-9
Chicago 13 26 .333 9 5-5 L-2 6-10 7-16
Kansas City 12 27 .308 10 5-5 W-2 6-17 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 23 14 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-6 11-8
Los Angeles 20 18 .526 6-4 L-2 10-9 10-9
Houston 19 18 .514 4 2 5-5 W-2 8-11 11-7
Seattle 18 19 .486 5 3 7-3 L-1 10-12 8-7
Oakland 8 31 .205 16 14 2-8 L-5 3-16 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 25 12 .676 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-9 15-3
Miami 19 19 .500 _ 4-6 W-2 10-9 9-10
Philadelphia 18 19 .486 7 ½ 4-6 W-3 11-7 7-12
New York 18 20 .474 1 3-7 L-1 7-8 11-12
Washington 16 21 .432 9 6-4 W-1 6-12 10-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _ _ 1-9 L-2 10-9 11-8
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½ +1½ 2-8 L-2 10-8 10-9
Chicago 18 19 .486 ½ 4-6 W-1 11-11 7-8
Cincinnati 16 21 .432 4-6 W-1 12-9 4-12
St. Louis 13 25 .342 8 6 3-7 L-1 6-13 7-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _ _ 8-2 W-2 12-6 11-9
Arizona 20 18 .526 3 +1 4-6 L-3 11-10 9-8
San Diego 19 19 .500 4 _ 5-5 L-2 10-11 9-8
San Francisco 17 20 .459 6-4 W-1 10-10 7-10
Colorado 16 22 .421 7 3 8-2 W-2 7-9 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 4, Oakland 0

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-2) at Arizona (Gallen 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

