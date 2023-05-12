All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|9
|.769
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-3
|11-6
|Baltimore
|24
|13
|.649
|5
|+3
|6-4
|W-2
|11-5
|13-8
|Boston
|22
|16
|.579
|7½
|+½
|8-2
|W-1
|13-7
|9-9
|Toronto
|21
|16
|.568
|8
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|9-3
|12-13
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|9
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|14-9
|7-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|.553
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|12-7
|9-10
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|3
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|8-7
|9-12
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|3½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|7-11
|10-9
|Chicago
|13
|26
|.333
|8½
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|6-10
|7-16
|Kansas City
|12
|27
|.308
|9½
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|6-17
|6-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-6
|11-8
|Los Angeles
|20
|18
|.526
|3½
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|10-9
|10-9
|Houston
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|8-11
|11-7
|Seattle
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|10-12
|8-7
|Oakland
|8
|31
|.205
|16
|14
|2-8
|L-5
|3-16
|5-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|25
|12
|.676
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-9
|15-3
|Miami
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|10-9
|9-10
|Philadelphia
|18
|19
|.486
|7
|½
|4-6
|W-3
|11-7
|7-12
|New York
|18
|20
|.474
|7½
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|7-8
|11-12
|Washington
|16
|21
|.432
|9
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-12
|10-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|21
|17
|.553
|_
|_
|1-9
|L-2
|10-9
|11-8
|Milwaukee
|20
|17
|.541
|½
|+1½
|2-8
|L-2
|10-8
|10-9
|Chicago
|18
|19
|.486
|2½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-9
|4-12
|St. Louis
|13
|25
|.342
|8
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|6-13
|7-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|12-6
|11-9
|Arizona
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|+1
|4-6
|L-3
|11-10
|9-8
|San Diego
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-11
|9-8
|San Francisco
|17
|20
|.459
|5½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-10
|7-10
|Colorado
|16
|22
|.421
|7
|3
|8-2
|W-2
|7-9
|9-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 4, Oakland 0
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-2) at Arizona (Gallen 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
