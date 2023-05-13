On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 13, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
30
10
.750
_
_
6-4
L-1
19-3
11-7

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 30 10 .750 _ _ 6-4 L-1 19-3 11-7
Baltimore 25 13 .658 4 +3½ 6-4 W-3 12-5 13-8
Toronto 22 16 .579 7 4-6 W-1 10-3 12-13
Boston 22 17 .564 _ 7-3 L-1 13-8 9-9
New York 22 18 .550 8 ½ 7-3 W-1 15-9 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 21 18 .538 _ _ 4-6 L-1 12-8 9-10
Detroit 17 20 .459 3 4 7-3 L-1 8-8 9-12
Cleveland 17 21 .447 4-6 L-2 7-12 10-9
Chicago 13 27 .325 4-6 L-3 6-11 7-16
Kansas City 12 28 .300 10½ 5-5 L-1 6-17 6-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 23 15 .605 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-6 11-9
Los Angeles 21 18 .538 1 6-4 W-1 10-9 11-9
Houston 20 18 .526 3 5-5 W-3 8-11 12-7
Seattle 19 19 .500 4 7-3 W-1 10-12 9-7
Oakland 9 31 .225 15 13½ 3-7 W-1 4-16 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 25 13 .658 _ _ 6-4 L-2 10-9 15-4
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 6 _ 4-6 W-4 11-7 8-12
Miami 19 20 .487 ½ 3-7 L-1 10-10 9-10
New York 19 20 .487 ½ 3-7 W-1 7-8 12-12
Washington 16 22 .421 9 3 6-4 L-1 6-13 10-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 21 17 .553 _ _ 3-7 W-1 11-8 10-9
Pittsburgh 21 18 .538 ½ +1½ 1-9 L-3 10-9 11-9
Chicago 19 19 .500 2 _ 4-6 W-2 11-11 8-8
Cincinnati 17 21 .447 4 2 5-5 W-2 12-9 5-12
St. Louis 14 25 .359 4-6 W-1 6-13 8-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 24 15 .615 _ _ 8-2 W-3 13-6 11-9
Arizona 21 18 .538 3 +1½ 5-5 W-1 12-10 9-8
San Diego 19 20 .487 5 ½ 4-6 L-3 10-11 9-9
San Francisco 17 21 .447 2 6-4 L-1 10-10 7-11
Colorado 16 23 .410 8 7-3 L-1 7-10 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Seattle 9, Detroit 2

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 AFCEA Spring Golf Outing
5|19 Federal Data Management Roadshow
5|19 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories