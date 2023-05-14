All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|11
|.732
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|19-3
|11-8
|Baltimore
|26
|13
|.667
|3
|+4
|6-4
|W-4
|13-5
|13-8
|Toronto
|23
|16
|.590
|6
|+1
|5-5
|W-2
|11-3
|12-13
|New York
|23
|18
|.561
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-9
|7-9
|Boston
|22
|18
|.550
|7½
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|13-9
|9-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|22
|18
|.550
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|13-8
|9-10
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|.462
|3½
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|8-12
|10-9
|Detroit
|17
|21
|.447
|4
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|8-9
|9-12
|Chicago
|14
|27
|.341
|8½
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|7-11
|7-16
|Kansas City
|12
|29
|.293
|10½
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|6-17
|6-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|24
|15
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-6
|12-9
|Los Angeles
|21
|19
|.525
|3½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-9
|11-10
|Houston
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|8-11
|12-8
|Seattle
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|10-12
|10-7
|Oakland
|9
|32
|.220
|16
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|4-17
|5-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|25
|14
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-9
|15-5
|Philadelphia
|20
|19
|.513
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-5
|11-7
|9-12
|New York
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|7-8
|12-12
|Miami
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|1½
|3-7
|L-2
|10-11
|9-10
|Washington
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|6-13
|10-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|22
|17
|.564
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|12-8
|10-9
|Pittsburgh
|21
|19
|.525
|1½
|+½
|1-9
|L-4
|10-9
|11-10
|Chicago
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|11-11
|8-9
|Cincinnati
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|2
|6-4
|W-3
|12-9
|6-12
|St. Louis
|15
|25
|.375
|7½
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-13
|9-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|14-6
|11-9
|Arizona
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|+1½
|6-4
|W-2
|13-10
|9-8
|San Diego
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|10-11
|9-10
|San Francisco
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|10-10
|7-12
|Colorado
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|7-11
|9-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 5, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8
Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, Atlanta 2
Texas 5, Oakland 0
St. Louis 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
