Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 14, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
30
11
.732
_
_
5-5
L-2
19-3
11-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 22 18 .550 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-8 9-10
Cleveland 18 21 .462 4 4-6 W-1 8-12 10-9
Detroit 17 21 .447 4 6-4 L-2 8-9 9-12
Chicago 14 27 .341 9 4-6 W-1 7-11 7-16
Kansas City 12 29 .293 10½ 11 4-6 L-2 6-17 6-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 24 15 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 12-6 12-9
Los Angeles 21 19 .525 5-5 L-1 10-9 11-10
Houston 20 19 .513 4 2 4-6 L-1 8-11 12-8
Seattle 20 19 .513 4 2 7-3 W-2 10-12 10-7
Oakland 9 32 .220 16 14 3-7 L-1 4-17 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 25 14 .641 _ _ 6-4 L-3 10-9 15-5
Philadelphia 20 19 .513 5 _ 5-5 W-5 11-7 9-12
New York 19 20 .487 6 1 3-7 W-1 7-8 12-12
Miami 19 21 .475 3-7 L-2 10-11 9-10
Washington 16 22 .421 6-4 L-1 6-13 10-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 22 17 .564 _ _ 4-6 W-2 12-8 10-9
Pittsburgh 21 19 .525 1-9 L-4 10-9 11-10
Chicago 19 20 .487 3 1 4-6 L-1 11-11 8-9
Cincinnati 18 21 .462 4 2 6-4 W-3 12-9 6-12
St. Louis 15 25 .375 5-5 W-2 6-13 9-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 25 15 .625 _ _ 8-2 W-4 14-6 11-9
Arizona 22 18 .550 3 +1½ 6-4 W-2 13-10 9-8
San Diego 19 21 .475 6 3-7 L-4 10-11 9-10
San Francisco 17 22 .436 3 5-5 L-2 10-10 7-12
Colorado 16 24 .400 9 6-4 L-2 7-11 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 0

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

