All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|31
|11
|.738
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|19-3
|12-8
|Baltimore
|26
|15
|.634
|4½
|+3
|5-5
|L-2
|13-7
|13-8
|Toronto
|24
|17
|.585
|6½
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|12-4
|12-13
|New York
|24
|19
|.558
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|16-10
|8-9
|Boston
|22
|20
|.524
|9
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|13-11
|9-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|23
|19
|.548
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-8
|9-11
|Cleveland
|19
|21
|.475
|3
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-12
|10-9
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|3½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|9-9
|9-12
|Chicago
|14
|28
|.333
|9
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-12
|7-16
|Kansas City
|12
|31
|.279
|11½
|12
|4-6
|L-4
|6-17
|6-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-7
|13-9
|Houston
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|9-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|22
|20
|.524
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-9
|12-11
|Seattle
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|11-8
|Oakland
|9
|34
|.209
|17
|15
|2-8
|L-3
|4-19
|5-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|16-6
|Miami
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|9-10
|Philadelphia
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|11-7
|9-14
|New York
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-8
|13-14
|Washington
|18
|23
|.439
|8
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|8-14
|10-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-8
|10-10
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|1
|+2
|2-8
|W-1
|10-9
|12-10
|Chicago
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|1
|4-6
|L-3
|11-11
|8-11
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|5
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|12-9
|6-14
|St. Louis
|17
|25
|.405
|6½
|3½
|7-3
|W-4
|7-13
|10-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|16-6
|11-9
|Arizona
|24
|18
|.571
|3
|+3½
|6-4
|W-4
|14-10
|10-8
|San Diego
|20
|22
|.476
|7
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|11-11
|9-11
|San Francisco
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|11-10
|7-13
|Colorado
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-11
|9-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4
Seattle 10, Boston 1
Atlanta 12, Texas 0
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 12, Texas 0
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8
Arizona 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 0
San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-2), 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
