Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 16, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
31
11
.738
_
_
5-5
W-1
19-3
12-8

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _ _ 5-5 W-1 19-3 12-8
Baltimore 26 15 .634 +3 5-5 L-2 13-7 13-8
Toronto 24 17 .585 +1 6-4 L-1 12-4 12-13
New York 24 19 .558 _ 7-3 W-1 16-10 8-9
Boston 22 20 .524 9 4-6 L-4 13-11 9-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 23 19 .548 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-8 9-11
Cleveland 19 21 .475 3 5-5 W-2 9-12 10-9
Detroit 18 21 .462 4 6-4 W-1 9-9 9-12
Chicago 14 28 .333 9 4-6 L-1 7-12 7-16
Kansas City 12 31 .279 11½ 12 4-6 L-4 6-17 6-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 25 16 .610 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-7 13-9
Houston 22 19 .537 3 1 6-4 W-2 9-11 13-8
Los Angeles 22 20 .524 4-6 W-1 10-9 12-11
Seattle 21 20 .512 4 2 6-4 W-1 10-12 11-8
Oakland 9 34 .209 17 15 2-8 L-3 4-19 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 26 15 .634 _ _ 5-5 W-1 10-9 16-6
Miami 20 21 .488 6 _ 4-6 W-1 11-11 9-10
Philadelphia 20 21 .488 6 _ 5-5 L-2 11-7 9-14
New York 20 22 .476 ½ 4-6 L-1 7-8 13-14
Washington 18 23 .439 8 2 5-5 W-1 8-14 10-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 18 .561 _ _ 5-5 L-1 13-8 10-10
Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 1 +2 2-8 W-1 10-9 12-10
Chicago 19 22 .463 4 1 4-6 L-3 11-11 8-11
Cincinnati 18 23 .439 5 2 5-5 L-2 12-9 6-14
St. Louis 17 25 .405 7-3 W-4 7-13 10-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 27 15 .643 _ _ 8-2 W-6 16-6 11-9
Arizona 24 18 .571 3 +3½ 6-4 W-4 14-10 10-8
San Diego 20 22 .476 7 ½ 3-7 W-1 11-11 9-11
San Francisco 18 23 .439 2 4-6 W-1 11-10 7-13
Colorado 18 24 .429 9 6-4 W-2 9-11 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 10, Boston 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

