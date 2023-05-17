All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
32
11
.744
_
_
5-5
W-2
19-3
13-8
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|32
|11
|.744
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|19-3
|13-8
|Baltimore
|27
|15
|.643
|4½
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|14-7
|13-8
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|7½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-5
|12-13
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-10
|9-9
|Boston
|23
|20
|.535
|9
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-11
|9-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|24
|19
|.558
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|14-8
|10-11
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|3½
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|10-9
|9-12
|Cleveland
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-12
|10-10
|Chicago
|15
|28
|.349
|9
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|8-12
|7-16
|Kansas City
|13
|31
|.295
|11½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|6-17
|7-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|13-7
|13-9
|Houston
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|10-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-9
|12-12
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|10-12
|11-9
|Oakland
|10
|34
|.227
|17
|15
|2-8
|W-1
|5-19
|5-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|10-9
|16-7
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|12-11
|9-10
|Philadelphia
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|11-7
|9-15
|New York
|20
|23
|.465
|6½
|1½
|3-7
|L-2
|7-9
|13-14
|Washington
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|8-14
|10-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|18
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-8
|11-10
|Pittsburgh
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|+1
|2-8
|L-1
|10-9
|12-11
|Chicago
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|2
|3-7
|L-4
|11-11
|8-12
|Cincinnati
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|12-9
|7-14
|St. Louis
|17
|26
|.395
|7½
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-14
|10-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|16-7
|11-9
|Arizona
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|+2½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-10
|10-9
|San Diego
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|1½
|2-8
|L-1
|11-12
|9-11
|San Francisco
|19
|23
|.452
|7½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|12-10
|7-13
|Colorado
|18
|25
|.419
|9
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-12
|9-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.