Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 32 12 .727 _ _ 5-5 L-1 19-3 13-9
Baltimore 28 15 .651 +4 6-4 W-2 15-7 13-8
Toronto 25 18 .581 +1 6-4 W-1 13-5 12-13
New York 25 20 .556 _ 7-3 L-1 16-10 9-10
Boston 24 20 .545 8 ½ 4-6 W-2 15-11 9-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-8 10-12
Detroit 19 22 .463 4 5-5 L-1 10-10 9-12
Cleveland 19 23 .452 4 5-5 L-2 9-12 10-11
Chicago 16 28 .364 8 5-5 W-2 9-12 7-16
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½ 11 5-5 W-2 6-17 8-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 26 17 .605 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-8 13-9
Houston 24 19 .558 2 _ 7-3 W-4 11-11 13-8
Los Angeles 22 22 .500 3-7 L-2 10-9 12-13
Seattle 21 22 .488 5 3 5-5 L-2 10-12 11-10
Oakland 10 35 .222 17 15 2-8 L-1 5-20 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 27 16 .628 _ _ 5-5 W-1 10-9 17-7
Miami 22 21 .512 5 _ 6-4 W-3 13-11 9-10
New York 21 23 .477 4-6 W-1 8-9 13-14
Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7 2 5-5 L-4 11-7 9-16
Washington 18 25 .419 9 4 5-5 L-2 8-14 10-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-8 11-11
Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1 +1 3-7 W-1 10-9 13-11
Chicago 19 24 .442 5 3 2-8 L-5 11-11 8-13
Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5 3 5-5 L-1 12-9 7-15
St. Louis 18 26 .409 8-2 W-1 8-14 10-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 28 16 .636 _ _ 8-2 W-1 17-7 11-9
Arizona 25 19 .568 3 +2½ 6-4 W-1 14-10 11-9
San Francisco 20 23 .465 2 5-5 W-3 13-10 7-13
San Diego 20 24 .455 8 2-8 L-2 11-13 9-11
Colorado 19 25 .432 9 6-4 W-1 10-12 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Houston (Bielak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories