All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|32
|13
|.711
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|19-3
|13-10
|Baltimore
|28
|16
|.636
|3½
|+3
|6-4
|L-1
|15-8
|13-8
|Toronto
|25
|19
|.568
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-6
|12-13
|New York
|26
|20
|.565
|6½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|16-10
|10-10
|Boston
|24
|20
|.545
|7½
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|15-11
|9-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-8
|10-12
|Cleveland
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-12
|11-11
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-10
|9-12
|Chicago
|16
|29
|.356
|8½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-13
|7-16
|Kansas City
|14
|31
|.311
|10½
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-17
|8-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-8
|13-9
|Houston
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|11-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-9
|13-13
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|11-10
|Oakland
|10
|35
|.222
|17
|15½
|2-8
|L-1
|5-20
|5-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|17-7
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|14-11
|9-10
|New York
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-9
|13-14
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|2½
|5-5
|L-4
|11-7
|9-16
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|8-14
|10-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|19
|.558
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-8
|11-11
|Pittsburgh
|23
|20
|.535
|1
|+½
|3-7
|W-1
|10-9
|13-11
|Chicago
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|3½
|2-8
|L-5
|11-11
|8-13
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-9
|7-15
|St. Louis
|19
|26
|.422
|6
|4½
|8-2
|W-2
|9-14
|10-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-7
|11-10
|Arizona
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|+2
|6-4
|W-1
|14-10
|11-9
|San Francisco
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|2½
|5-5
|W-3
|13-10
|7-13
|San Diego
|20
|24
|.455
|7½
|3
|2-8
|L-2
|11-13
|9-11
|Colorado
|19
|25
|.432
|8½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|9-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
