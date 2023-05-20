All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|20-3
|13-10
|Baltimore
|29
|16
|.644
|3½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-8
|14-8
|New York
|27
|20
|.574
|6½
|+½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-10
|11-10
|Boston
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|½
|4-6
|W-3
|15-11
|10-9
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|13-7
|12-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|24
|21
|.533
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|14-8
|10-13
|Detroit
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|10-10
|10-12
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|9-12
|11-12
|Chicago
|17
|29
|.370
|7½
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|10-13
|7-16
|Kansas City
|14
|32
|.304
|10½
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|6-17
|8-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|27
|17
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|13-9
|Houston
|25
|19
|.568
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|12-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|24
|22
|.522
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|11-9
|13-13
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|6
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|10-12
|11-11
|Oakland
|10
|36
|.217
|18
|16
|2-8
|L-2
|5-20
|5-16
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|11-9
|17-7
|Miami
|23
|22
|.511
|5½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-11
|9-11
|New York
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|10-9
|13-14
|Philadelphia
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|2½
|5-5
|L-5
|11-8
|9-16
|Washington
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|8-15
|10-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|13-8
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|+1½
|4-6
|W-2
|11-9
|13-11
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|11-11
|9-13
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|5
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|12-10
|7-15
|St. Louis
|19
|27
|.413
|6
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|9-15
|10-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|17-7
|12-10
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|+2
|5-5
|L-1
|14-10
|11-10
|San Francisco
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|1½
|6-4
|W-4
|14-10
|7-13
|San Diego
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|3
|2-8
|L-3
|11-14
|9-11
|Colorado
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|9-14
___
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Baltimore 6, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Boston 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-1) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0
Boston 6, San Diego 1
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-2) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
