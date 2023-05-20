On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
33
13
.717
_
_
4-6
W-1
20-3
13-10

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 33 13 .717 _ _ 4-6 W-1 20-3 13-10
Baltimore 29 16 .644 +3½ 7-3 W-1 15-8 14-8
New York 27 20 .574 7-3 W-2 16-10 11-10
Boston 25 20 .556 ½ 4-6 W-3 15-11 10-9
Toronto 25 20 .556 ½ 4-6 L-2 13-7 12-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 24 21 .533 _ _ 5-5 L-2 14-8 10-13
Detroit 20 22 .476 4 5-5 W-1 10-10 10-12
Cleveland 20 24 .455 5 4-6 L-1 9-12 11-12
Chicago 17 29 .370 9 5-5 W-1 10-13 7-16
Kansas City 14 32 .304 10½ 12 4-6 L-1 6-17 8-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 27 17 .614 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-8 13-9
Houston 25 19 .568 2 _ 8-2 W-5 12-11 13-8
Los Angeles 24 22 .522 4 2 4-6 W-2 11-9 13-13
Seattle 21 23 .477 6 4 4-6 L-3 10-12 11-11
Oakland 10 36 .217 18 16 2-8 L-2 5-20 5-16

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 28 16 .636 _ _ 5-5 W-2 11-9 17-7
Miami 23 22 .511 _ 6-4 L-1 14-11 9-11
New York 23 23 .500 6 ½ 6-4 W-3 10-9 13-14
Philadelphia 20 24 .455 8 5-5 L-5 11-8 9-16
Washington 18 27 .400 10½ 5 3-7 L-4 8-15 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 20 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-2 13-8 11-12
Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 _ +1½ 4-6 W-2 11-9 13-11
Chicago 20 24 .455 4 3-7 W-1 11-11 9-13
Cincinnati 19 25 .432 5 5-5 L-2 12-10 7-15
St. Louis 19 27 .413 6 7-3 L-1 9-15 10-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 29 17 .630 _ _ 8-2 W-1 17-7 12-10
Arizona 25 20 .556 +2 5-5 L-1 14-10 11-10
San Francisco 21 23 .477 7 6-4 W-4 14-10 7-13
San Diego 20 25 .444 3 2-8 L-3 11-14 9-11
Colorado 19 26 .422 4 5-5 L-1 10-12 9-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Boston 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-1) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

Boston 6, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-2) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

