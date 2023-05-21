All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|34
|13
|.723
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|21-3
|13-10
|Baltimore
|30
|16
|.652
|3½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-2
|15-8
|15-8
|New York
|28
|20
|.583
|6½
|+½
|7-3
|W-3
|16-10
|12-10
|Boston
|26
|20
|.565
|7½
|½
|5-5
|W-4
|15-11
|11-9
|Toronto
|25
|21
|.543
|8½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|13-8
|12-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|25
|21
|.543
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|11-13
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|10-10
|10-13
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-12
|11-12
|Chicago
|18
|29
|.383
|7½
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|11-13
|7-16
|Kansas City
|14
|33
|.298
|11½
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|6-17
|8-16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|15-8
|13-9
|Houston
|26
|19
|.578
|2
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|13-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|11-10
|13-13
|Seattle
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|10-12
|12-11
|Oakland
|10
|37
|.213
|19
|17
|2-8
|L-3
|5-20
|5-17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|11-10
|17-7
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|14-11
|10-11
|New York
|23
|23
|.500
|5½
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|10-9
|13-14
|Philadelphia
|21
|24
|.467
|7
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-8
|9-16
|Washington
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|9-15
|10-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|21
|.533
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|13-8
|11-13
|Pittsburgh
|24
|21
|.533
|_
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-10
|13-11
|Chicago
|20
|25
|.444
|4
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|11-11
|9-14
|St. Louis
|20
|27
|.426
|5
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|10-15
|10-12
|Cincinnati
|19
|26
|.422
|5
|4½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-11
|7-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-7
|12-11
|Arizona
|26
|20
|.565
|2½
|+2
|6-4
|W-1
|14-10
|12-10
|San Francisco
|21
|24
|.467
|7
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-11
|7-13
|San Diego
|20
|26
|.435
|8½
|4
|1-9
|L-4
|11-15
|9-11
|Colorado
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|9-15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4
Texas 11, Colorado 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Seattle 7, Atlanta 3
Boston 4, San Diego 2
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Miami 1, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 11, Colorado 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 7, Atlanta 3
Boston 4, San Diego 2
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
