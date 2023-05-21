On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 21, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 34 13 .723 _ _ 5-5 W-2 21-3 13-10
Baltimore 30 16 .652 +3½ 7-3 W-2 15-8 15-8
New York 28 20 .583 7-3 W-3 16-10 12-10
Boston 26 20 .565 ½ 5-5 W-4 15-11 11-9
Toronto 25 21 .543 4-6 L-3 13-8 12-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 25 21 .543 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-8 11-13
Detroit 20 23 .465 5 5-5 L-1 10-10 10-13
Cleveland 20 24 .455 4 4-6 L-1 9-12 11-12
Chicago 18 29 .383 9 5-5 W-2 11-13 7-16
Kansas City 14 33 .298 11½ 13 4-6 L-2 6-17 8-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 28 17 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-2 15-8 13-9
Houston 26 19 .578 2 _ 9-1 W-6 13-11 13-8
Los Angeles 24 23 .511 5 3 4-6 L-1 11-10 13-13
Seattle 22 23 .489 6 4 5-5 W-1 10-12 12-11
Oakland 10 37 .213 19 17 2-8 L-3 5-20 5-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 28 17 .622 _ _ 4-6 L-1 11-10 17-7
Miami 24 22 .522 _ 7-3 W-1 14-11 10-11
New York 23 23 .500 1 6-4 W-3 10-9 13-14
Philadelphia 21 24 .467 7 5-5 W-1 12-8 9-16
Washington 19 27 .413 5 4-6 W-1 9-15 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 21 .533 _ _ 4-6 L-3 13-8 11-13
Pittsburgh 24 21 .533 _ 4-6 L-1 11-10 13-11
Chicago 20 25 .444 4 3-7 L-1 11-11 9-14
St. Louis 20 27 .426 5 7-3 W-1 10-15 10-12
Cincinnati 19 26 .422 5 4-6 L-3 12-11 7-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 _ _ 7-3 L-1 17-7 12-11
Arizona 26 20 .565 +2 6-4 W-1 14-10 12-10
San Francisco 21 24 .467 7 5-5 L-1 14-11 7-13
San Diego 20 26 .435 4 1-9 L-4 11-15 9-11
Colorado 19 27 .413 5 5-5 L-2 10-12 9-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

