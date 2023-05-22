On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 22, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
34
14
.708
_
_
5-5
L-1
21-4
13-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 25 22 .532 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-8 11-14
Detroit 20 24 .455 6 4-6 L-2 10-10 10-14
Cleveland 20 26 .435 7 3-7 L-3 9-12 11-14
Chicago 19 29 .396 9 6-4 W-3 12-13 7-16
Kansas City 14 34 .292 11½ 14 3-7 L-3 6-17 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 29 17 .630 _ _ 7-3 W-3 16-8 13-9
Houston 27 19 .587 2 _ 9-1 W-7 14-11 13-8
Los Angeles 25 23 .521 5 3 5-5 W-1 12-10 13-13
Seattle 22 24 .478 7 5 4-6 L-1 10-12 12-12
Oakland 10 38 .208 20 18 2-8 L-4 5-20 5-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 29 17 .630 _ _ 4-6 W-1 12-10 17-7
New York 25 23 .521 5 _ 7-3 W-5 12-9 13-14
Miami 24 23 .511 ½ 6-4 L-1 14-11 10-12
Philadelphia 22 24 .478 7 2 5-5 W-2 13-8 9-16
Washington 20 27 .426 4-6 W-2 10-15 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 25 21 .543 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-8 12-13
Pittsburgh 24 22 .522 1 _ 3-7 L-2 11-11 13-11
St. Louis 21 27 .438 5 4 8-2 W-2 11-15 10-12
Chicago 20 26 .435 5 4 3-7 L-2 11-11 9-15
Cincinnati 19 27 .413 6 5 4-6 L-4 12-12 7-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 29 19 .604 _ _ 6-4 L-2 17-7 12-12
Arizona 27 20 .574 +2½ 7-3 W-2 14-10 13-10
San Francisco 22 24 .478 6 2 6-4 W-1 15-11 7-13
San Diego 21 26 .447 2-8 W-1 12-15 9-11
Colorado 19 28 .404 4-6 L-3 10-12 9-16

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 7, Miami 5

Monday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

