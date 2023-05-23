On Air: Innovation in Government
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 23, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 35 14 .714 _ _ 5-5 W-1 22-4 13-10
Baltimore 31 16 .660 3 +3 7-3 W-3 15-8 16-8
New York 29 20 .592 6 _ 8-2 W-4 16-10 13-10
Boston 26 22 .542 4-6 L-2 15-11 11-11
Toronto 25 23 .521 3-7 L-5 13-9 12-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 25 23 .521 _ _ 4-6 L-2 14-9 11-14
Detroit 21 24 .467 6 5-5 W-1 10-10 11-14
Cleveland 21 26 .447 7 4-6 W-1 10-12 11-14
Chicago 19 30 .388 10 6-4 L-1 12-13 7-17
Kansas City 14 35 .286 11½ 15 2-8 L-4 6-18 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 29 18 .617 _ _ 6-4 L-1 16-8 13-10
Houston 28 19 .596 1 _ 9-1 W-8 14-11 14-8
Los Angeles 26 23 .531 4 3 5-5 W-2 13-10 13-13
Seattle 23 24 .489 6 5 5-5 W-1 11-12 12-12
Oakland 10 39 .204 20 19 2-8 L-5 5-20 5-19

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 29 18 .617 _ _ 4-6 L-1 12-11 17-7
New York 25 23 .521 _ 7-3 W-5 12-9 13-14
Miami 24 24 .500 1 5-5 L-2 14-11 10-13
Philadelphia 22 25 .468 7 4-6 L-1 13-9 9-16
Washington 20 27 .426 9 4-6 W-2 10-15 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 25 22 .532 _ _ 5-5 L-1 13-9 12-13
Pittsburgh 25 22 .532 _ 4-6 W-1 12-11 13-11
Chicago 20 26 .435 4 3-7 L-2 11-11 9-15
St. Louis 21 28 .429 5 7-3 L-1 11-15 10-13
Cincinnati 20 27 .426 5 4-6 W-1 13-12 7-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 30 19 .612 _ _ 6-4 W-1 17-7 13-12
Arizona 28 20 .583 +3 8-2 W-3 14-10 14-10
San Francisco 23 24 .489 6 6-4 W-2 15-11 8-13
San Diego 21 26 .447 8 2-8 W-1 12-15 9-11
Colorado 20 28 .417 5 4-6 W-1 11-12 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Seattle 11, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 5-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, Miami 3

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 6-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-5) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-5) at Colorado (Kauffmann 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

