On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 24, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
35
15
.700
_
_
5-5
L-1
22-5
13-10

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 35 15 .700 _ _ 5-5 L-1 22-5 13-10
Baltimore 31 17 .646 3 +3 6-4 L-1 15-8 16-9
New York 30 20 .600 5 +1 8-2 W-5 17-10 13-10
Boston 26 23 .531 4-6 L-3 15-11 11-12
Toronto 26 23 .531 3-7 W-1 13-9 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 25 24 .510 _ _ 4-6 L-3 14-10 11-14
Detroit 21 25 .457 6 4-6 L-1 10-10 11-15
Cleveland 21 27 .438 7 4-6 L-1 10-13 11-14
Chicago 20 30 .400 9 7-3 W-1 12-13 8-17
Kansas City 15 35 .300 10½ 14 3-7 W-1 7-18 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 30 18 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-1 16-8 14-10
Houston 28 20 .583 2 _ 8-2 L-1 14-11 14-9
Los Angeles 27 23 .540 4 2 6-4 W-3 14-10 13-13
Seattle 24 24 .500 6 4 5-5 W-2 12-12 12-12
Oakland 10 40 .200 21 19 1-9 L-6 5-20 5-20

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 29 19 .604 _ _ 4-6 L-2 12-12 17-7
New York 25 24 .510 _ 6-4 L-1 12-9 13-15
Miami 24 25 .490 1 5-5 L-3 14-11 10-14
Philadelphia 22 26 .458 7 3-7 L-2 13-10 9-16
Washington 20 28 .417 9 4-6 L-1 10-16 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 26 22 .542 _ _ 5-5 W-1 14-9 12-13
Pittsburgh 25 23 .521 1 4-6 L-1 12-12 13-11
Chicago 21 26 .447 3 3-7 W-1 12-11 9-15
St. Louis 22 28 .440 5 7-3 W-1 11-15 11-13
Cincinnati 20 28 .417 6 3-7 L-1 13-13 7-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 19 .620 _ _ 6-4 W-2 17-7 14-12
Arizona 29 20 .592 +4 8-2 W-4 14-10 15-10
San Francisco 24 24 .500 6 ½ 7-3 W-3 15-11 9-13
San Diego 22 26 .458 8 3-7 W-2 12-15 10-11
Colorado 21 28 .429 4 5-5 W-2 12-12 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, Miami 4

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|30 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
5|30 Identity Everywhere
5|30 Hardwear.io Security Trainings and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories