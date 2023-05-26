All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Tampa Bay
37
15
.712
_
_
6-4
W-2
24-5
13-10
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|31
|19
|.620
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-12
|17-7
|New York
|26
|25
|.510
|5½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-9
|14-16
|Miami
|25
|26
|.490
|6½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|14-11
|11-15
|Philadelphia
|23
|27
|.460
|8
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-10
|9-17
|Washington
|21
|29
|.420
|10
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-17
|10-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|27
|23
|.540
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|15-10
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|12-13
|13-11
|Chicago
|22
|27
|.449
|4½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|13-12
|9-15
|St. Louis
|23
|29
|.442
|5
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-15
|12-14
|Cincinnati
|21
|29
|.420
|6
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-14
|7-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|17-7
|14-13
|Arizona
|29
|21
|.580
|1½
|+3½
|7-3
|L-1
|14-10
|15-11
|San Francisco
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|½
|8-2
|W-1
|15-11
|10-14
|San Diego
|23
|27
|.460
|7½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-15
|11-12
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.431
|9
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|13-13
|9-16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (López 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 7, Miami 6
San Diego 8, Washington 6
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
