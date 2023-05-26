On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
37
15
.712
_
_
6-4
W-2
24-5
13-10

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 37 15 .712 _ _ 6-4 W-2 24-5 13-10
Baltimore 33 17 .660 3 +4½ 7-3 W-2 15-8 18-9
New York 30 22 .577 7 7-3 L-2 17-12 13-10
Boston 26 24 .520 10 4-6 L-4 15-11 11-13
Toronto 26 25 .510 10½ 3 2-8 L-2 13-9 13-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 26 24 .520 _ _ 4-6 W-1 15-10 11-14
Detroit 23 25 .479 2 6-4 W-2 11-10 12-15
Cleveland 21 28 .429 7 3-7 L-2 10-14 11-14
Chicago 21 31 .404 6 7-3 L-1 12-13 9-18
Kansas City 15 36 .294 11½ 14 3-7 L-1 7-19 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 31 18 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-2 16-8 15-10
Houston 28 21 .571 3 _ 8-2 L-2 14-11 14-10
Los Angeles 28 23 .549 4 1 7-3 W-4 15-10 13-13
Seattle 26 24 .520 6-4 W-4 14-12 12-12
Oakland 10 42 .192 22½ 19½ 1-9 L-8 5-20 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 31 19 .620 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-12 17-7
New York 26 25 .510 _ 6-4 W-1 12-9 14-16
Miami 25 26 .490 1 5-5 L-1 14-11 11-15
Philadelphia 23 27 .460 8 3-7 L-1 14-10 9-17
Washington 21 29 .420 10 4-6 L-1 11-17 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 27 23 .540 _ _ 4-6 L-1 15-10 12-13
Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 _ 4-6 L-2 12-13 13-11
Chicago 22 27 .449 3 3-7 L-1 13-12 9-15
St. Louis 23 29 .442 5 6-4 W-1 11-15 12-14
Cincinnati 21 29 .420 6 3-7 L-1 14-14 7-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 20 .608 _ _ 5-5 L-1 17-7 14-13
Arizona 29 21 .580 +3½ 7-3 L-1 14-10 15-11
San Francisco 25 25 .500 ½ 8-2 W-1 15-11 10-14
San Diego 23 27 .460 4-6 W-1 12-15 11-12
Colorado 22 29 .431 9 4 5-5 W-1 13-13 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (López 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 Maryland Digital Government Summit
6|1 2023 Government Customer Experience...
6|1 Data Sovereignty and Secure...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories