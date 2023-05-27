On Air: "Who Killed George Polk?" — A CBS News Radio documentary
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
38
15
.717
_
_
6-4
W-3
25-5
13-10

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 38 15 .717 _ _ 6-4 W-3 25-5 13-10
Baltimore 33 18 .647 4 +4 7-3 L-1 15-9 18-9
New York 30 23 .566 8 _ 6-4 L-3 17-13 13-10
Boston 27 24 .529 10 2 5-5 W-1 15-11 12-13
Toronto 27 25 .519 10½ 3-7 W-1 13-9 14-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 26 25 .510 _ _ 3-7 L-1 15-11 11-14
Detroit 23 26 .469 2 5 5-5 L-1 11-11 12-15
Cleveland 22 28 .440 3-7 W-1 11-14 11-14
Chicago 22 31 .415 5 8 7-3 W-1 12-13 10-18
Kansas City 15 37 .288 11½ 14½ 3-7 L-2 7-20 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 32 18 .640 _ _ 7-3 W-3 16-8 16-10
Houston 29 21 .580 3 8-2 W-1 14-11 15-10
Los Angeles 28 24 .538 5 6-4 L-1 15-11 13-13
Seattle 26 25 .510 3 5-5 L-1 14-13 12-12
Oakland 10 43 .189 23½ 20 1-9 L-9 5-21 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 31 20 .608 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-13 17-7
New York 27 25 .519 _ 7-3 W-2 12-9 15-16
Miami 26 26 .500 1 5-5 W-1 14-11 12-15
Philadelphia 24 27 .471 7 4-6 W-1 14-10 10-17
Washington 22 29 .431 9 4-6 W-1 11-17 11-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 27 24 .529 _ _ 4-6 L-2 15-11 12-13
Pittsburgh 26 24 .520 ½ _ 5-5 W-1 12-13 14-11
Chicago 22 28 .440 4 3-7 L-2 13-13 9-15
St. Louis 23 30 .434 5 6-4 L-1 11-15 12-15
Cincinnati 22 29 .431 5 4-6 W-1 14-14 8-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 21 .596 _ _ 4-6 L-2 17-7 14-14
Arizona 29 22 .569 +2½ 6-4 L-2 14-11 15-11
San Francisco 26 25 .510 ½ 8-2 W-2 15-11 11-14
San Diego 24 27 .471 5-5 W-2 12-15 12-12
Colorado 22 30 .423 9 5 4-6 L-1 13-14 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

        Read more: Sports News

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News