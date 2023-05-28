On Air:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 28, 2023 2:39 pm
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
39
16
.709
_
_
7-3
W-1
26-6
13-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 25 .519 _ _ 4-6 W-1 16-11 11-14
Detroit 24 26 .480 2 5 5-5 W-1 12-11 12-15
Cleveland 22 29 .431 3-7 L-1 11-15 11-14
Chicago 22 32 .407 6 9 6-4 L-1 12-13 10-19
Kansas City 15 38 .283 12½ 15½ 3-7 L-3 7-21 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 33 18 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-4 16-8 17-10
Houston 30 21 .588 3 8-2 W-2 14-11 16-10
Los Angeles 28 25 .528 6 6-4 L-2 15-12 13-13
Seattle 27 25 .519 3 6-4 W-1 15-13 12-12
Oakland 10 44 .185 24½ 21 0-10 L-10 5-22 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 31 21 .596 _ _ 5-5 L-2 14-14 17-7
Miami 27 26 .509 _ 5-5 W-2 14-11 13-15
New York 27 26 .509 _ 7-3 L-1 12-9 15-17
Philadelphia 25 27 .481 6 5-5 W-2 14-10 11-17
Washington 23 29 .442 8 5-5 W-2 11-17 12-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 27 25 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-3 15-12 12-13
Pittsburgh 26 25 .510 ½ _ 4-6 L-1 12-13 14-12
St. Louis 24 30 .444 4 6-4 W-1 11-15 13-15
Cincinnati 23 29 .442 4 4-6 W-2 14-14 9-15
Chicago 22 29 .431 4 3-7 L-3 13-14 9-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 32 22 .593 _ _ 4-6 L-1 17-7 15-15
Arizona 29 23 .558 2 +2½ 5-5 L-3 14-12 15-11
San Francisco 27 25 .519 4 8-2 W-3 15-11 12-14
San Diego 24 28 .462 7 4-6 L-1 12-15 12-13
Colorado 23 30 .434 4 5-5 W-1 14-14 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-2) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 4-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories