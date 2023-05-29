On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 29, 2023
All Times EDT
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
39
16
.709
_
_
7-3
W-1
26-6
13-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

Top Stories