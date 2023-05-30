On Air: Innovation in Government
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
39
17
.696
_
_
6-4
L-1
26-6
13-11

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 39 17 .696 _ _ 6-4 L-1 26-6 13-11
Baltimore 34 20 .630 4 +2½ 6-4 L-1 16-11 18-9
New York 33 23 .589 6 7-3 W-3 19-13 14-10
Boston 28 25 .528 3 5-5 L-1 15-11 13-14
Toronto 28 26 .519 10 3-7 W-1 13-9 15-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 28 26 .519 _ _ 4-6 W-1 16-12 12-14
Detroit 25 27 .481 2 5-5 L-1 13-12 12-15
Cleveland 24 29 .453 7 4-6 W-2 12-15 12-14
Chicago 22 34 .393 7 10½ 5-5 L-3 12-14 10-20
Kansas City 17 38 .309 11½ 15 3-7 W-2 8-21 9-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 34 19 .642 _ _ 8-2 W-1 16-8 18-11
Houston 31 22 .585 3 _ 7-3 L-1 14-12 17-10
Los Angeles 29 26 .527 6 3 6-4 W-1 15-13 14-13
Seattle 28 26 .519 7-3 L-1 16-14 12-12
Oakland 11 45 .196 24½ 21½ 1-9 W-1 6-23 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 32 22 .593 _ _ 4-6 L-1 15-14 17-8
Miami 28 26 .519 4 _ 5-5 W-3 14-11 14-15
New York 27 27 .500 5 1 6-4 L-2 12-9 15-18
Philadelphia 25 28 .472 5-5 L-1 14-10 11-18
Washington 23 31 .426 9 5 5-5 L-2 11-17 12-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 28 25 .528 _ _ 4-6 W-1 16-12 12-13
Pittsburgh 26 27 .491 2 3-7 L-3 12-13 14-14
Cincinnati 24 29 .453 4 5-5 W-3 14-14 10-15
Chicago 23 30 .434 5 4-6 W-1 14-15 9-15
St. Louis 24 32 .429 5 5-5 L-2 11-16 13-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 33 22 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-1 18-7 15-15
Arizona 31 23 .574 +3 6-4 W-2 16-12 15-11
San Francisco 28 26 .519 _ 7-3 W-1 16-11 12-15
San Diego 24 29 .453 8 4-6 L-2 12-15 12-14
Colorado 24 31 .436 9 5-5 L-1 15-14 9-17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 2-1) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Arizona 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories