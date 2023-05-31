On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Tampa Bay
39
18
.684
_
_
5-5
L-2
26-6
13-12

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 39 18 .684 _ _ 5-5 L-2 26-6 13-12
Baltimore 35 20 .636 3 +2½ 6-4 W-1 17-11 18-9
New York 34 23 .596 5 7-3 W-4 19-13 15-10
Toronto 29 26 .527 9 4-6 W-2 14-9 15-17
Boston 28 26 .519 4 4-6 L-2 15-12 13-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 28 27 .509 _ _ 4-6 L-1 16-12 12-15
Detroit 25 28 .472 2 5-5 L-2 13-13 12-15
Cleveland 24 30 .444 8 4-6 L-1 12-15 12-15
Chicago 23 34 .404 6 10½ 5-5 W-1 13-14 10-20
Kansas City 17 39 .304 11½ 16 3-7 L-1 8-21 9-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 35 19 .648 _ _ 8-2 W-2 16-8 19-11
Houston 32 22 .593 3 _ 7-3 W-1 15-12 17-10
Los Angeles 29 27 .518 7 4 5-5 L-1 15-13 14-14
Seattle 28 27 .509 6-4 L-2 16-15 12-12
Oakland 12 45 .211 24½ 21½ 2-8 W-2 7-23 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 32 23 .582 _ _ 4-6 L-2 15-14 17-9
Miami 28 27 .509 4 _ 5-5 L-1 14-12 14-15
New York 28 27 .509 4 _ 6-4 W-1 13-9 15-18
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 5-5 L-2 14-10 11-19
Washington 23 32 .418 9 5 5-5 L-3 11-17 12-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 28 26 .519 _ _ 4-6 L-1 16-12 12-14
Pittsburgh 27 27 .500 1 ½ 3-7 W-1 12-13 15-14
Cincinnati 25 29 .463 3 6-4 W-4 14-14 11-15
Chicago 24 30 .444 4 4-6 W-2 15-15 9-15
St. Louis 25 32 .439 4 5-5 W-1 12-16 13-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 34 22 .607 _ _ 5-5 W-2 19-7 15-15
Arizona 32 23 .582 +4 7-3 W-3 17-12 15-11
San Francisco 28 27 .509 _ 7-3 L-1 16-12 12-15
San Diego 25 29 .463 8 5-5 W-1 12-15 13-14
Colorado 24 32 .429 10 5-5 L-2 15-14 9-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 10, Detroit 6

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Miami 4

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

Arizona 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 Cyber/Electronic Warfare Convergence
6|6 Modernization for Government with Red...
6|6 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories