On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bills QB Josh Allen, backup Barkley go deep in Toronto BP session

The Associated Press
May 15, 2023 7:23 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Talk about power arms. Three call-ups from Buffalo came to Toronto and showed they have what it takes to go deep and throw deep.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night.

Allen cleared the outfield wall at Rogers Centre four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice, but finished second in the BP...

READ MORE

TORONTO (AP) — Talk about power arms. Three call-ups from Buffalo came to Toronto and showed they have what it takes to go deep and throw deep.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night.

Allen cleared the outfield wall at Rogers Centre four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice, but finished second in the BP home run derby to Barkley, who hit five.

After the QBs were done in the cage, the Blue Jays posted a tweet joking that they had recalled Allen from Buffalo. The Western New York city is also home to Toronto’s Triple-A team, the Bisons.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen holds Buffalo’s single-season franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|21 GEOINT 2023 Symposium
5|21 Annual Scientific Meeting of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories