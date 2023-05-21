On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays host the Orioles on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press
May 21, 2023 4:01 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (30-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-21, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -192, Orioles +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (30-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-21, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -192, Orioles +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop their three-game home skid.

Toronto has a 13-8 record at home and a 25-21 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Baltimore has a 30-16 record overall and a 15-8 record on the road. The Orioles have gone 11-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with nine home runs while slugging .503. Kevin Kiermaier is 16-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Cedric Mullins is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News